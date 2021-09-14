Black Enterprise Reboots Annual Entrepreneurs Summit As A Unique Virtual Experience Focused On Wealth Creation For Black Founders And Business Owners, Sept. 15-16

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- black enterprise, the nation's No. 1 Black digital media brand, will present its Entrepreneurs Summit (A Virtual Experience) on Sept. 15 and 16, expanding its reach and impact as the premier annual event dedicated to the success of Black entrepreneurs and the growth, profitability, and wealth-creation potential of Black-owned businesses. In partnership with Host sponsor Nationwide, black enterprise will feature high-engagement elements for attendees—including live chats with speakers and experts and an interactive Business Opportunity Showcase—maximizing real-time peer-to-peer learning, coaching, mentorship, and networking opportunities for participants.

The Entrepreneurs Summit will take place on an engagement-driven, content-rich platform with sessions, and networking opportunities designed to provide attendees with vital instruction and inspiration to expand their business network and position their company to access an array of opportunities. Whether operating a B-to-C enterprise or B-to-B company, attendees will discover how to achieve higher levels of success at the nation's largest gathering of emerging and established African American businesses. The relevance and urgency of the Entrepreneurs Summit is heightened by the emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion in response to the disparities revealed by the global coronavirus pandemic and a renewed sense of urgency around investing in Black entrepreneurship and closing America's racial wealth gap.

Confirmed speakers for the virtual experience include: Nationwide Vice President, Performance Management & Analysis and Financial Ops, Chris Igodan; The Black Wall Street Holdings Inc. Founder and Award-winning Actor Hill Harper, Crypto Blockchain Plug Founder and CEO Najah Roberts; Loop Co-Founder and Co-CEO John Henry; Fanbase Founder Isaac Hayes III; Live Civil Founder, Media Maven, Author, Host & Philanthropist Karen Civil; National Business League Inc. President and CEO Kenneth L. Harris Ph.D.; Fearless Fund President & CEO Arian Simon; Diverse & Engaged CEO Dee C. Marshall; Nationwide Supplier Diversity Development Manager, Didi Anekwe; ActOne Group Senior Director Business Development Ebony Bell; American Airlines Director Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Kevin Williams; JPMorgan Chase & Co Head of Advancing Black Pathways Bryna Elliot; First Independence Back Chairman & CEO Kenneth Kelly; Filmmaker and serial entrepreneur Isis Djata; Comcast Co-Lead of Comcast RISE, Teresa Ward-Maupin; Fifth Third Bank Senior Vice President, Director Business Banking Business Effectiveness & Client Experience Navia McCloud; Le'Host LLC CEO Haith Johnson; Le'Host Hair & Wigs COO Henry Johnson; Luster Products Inc. President Jory Luster; Luster Products Inc. Senior Brand Manager Theresa Luster; Nationwide Licensed Insurance Agent Evans Joseph; Nationwide AVP, Emerging Distribution-Life Lia Easler; FedEx Services Director, Strategy Planning & Analysis Jason Campbell; Dividends Are A Queen's Best Friend Author Charlene Rhinehart; NiLu Co-founder Katrina Parris Pinn; ONE Musicfest Founder J.Carter and JPMorgan Chase Institute Small Business Research Lead Chi Mac.

Other sessions and highlights of the Entrepreneurs Summit:

Creating The New Black Wall Street Through Crypto

Procurement Equity: Getting Your Slice of the Pie

Turning Social Currency into Capital

Rebuilding Post-COVID: Creating A Pandemic-Proof Business

Capitalizing On Clubhouse

Business Leadership in The New Norm

A Founder's Guide to Fundraising

… and more!

The Entrepreneurs Summit will leverage the expertise and insights of a powerful cadre of the nation's most insightful and innovative entrepreneurs and founders. Results-driven panels and one-on-one keynote sessions with entrepreneurs and business leaders will empower, inspire, and equip attendees with the tools, resources, and connections to achieve launch, profitability, and scale for their businesses.

"The Entrepreneurs Summit Virtual Experience will feature all of the most enduring and valued elements of the premier national event for Black entrepreneurs, founders, and business owners," says black enterprise President and CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "As corporate America has declared its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, black enterprise, as the nation's No. 1 Black media brand, is doubling down on our mission promoting Black entrepreneurship to build Black wealth and close America's racial wealth gap."

In addition to the Entrepreneurs Summit Host sponsor Nationwide, Platinum sponsors include American Airlines, FedEx, JPMorgan Chase, MasterCard with Fifth Third Bank, and Walmart; Corporate sponsors include Comcast, and IBM.

The Entrepreneurs Summit begins Wednesday, Sept. 15, and concludes Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. To register and find out more information, visit Entrepreneurs Summit blackenterprise.com.

Search #BESUMMIT for additional updates and information about the Entrepreneurs Summit on social media.

EDITOR'S NOTE : Interested press should contact Kecia Voorhees at 646-872-6979 or via e-mail at [email protected].

BLACK ENTERPRISE is the No.1 Black media brand, with more than 8 million monthly unique visitors. Since 1970, black enterprise has been the premier business, career, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. black enterprise produces video and podcast programming, virtual and in-person business and lifestyle events, and other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

