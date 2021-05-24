BLACK ENTERPRISE Sets New Digital Traffic Record, Now No. 1 Among Black Digital Media Brands

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE broke its digital audience record in April 2021 with 8.6 million unique visitors according to Comscore Media Metrix. BLACK ENTERPRISE was also No. 1 in its competitive space surpassing sites like BET.com, TheGrio.com, TheRoot.com, Essence.com, and the iOne network.

In addition, BLACK ENTERPRISE was the 16th ranked website publication in the Business News & Information category in April, surpassing Fortune, Kiplinger, and The Street in overall website traffic.

BLACK ENTERPRISE has seen a steady rise in site traffic over the last two years growing over 1,300% since April 2019. A proprietary content creation system, strategic implementation of audience development techniques, and the enduring strength of the BLACK ENTERPRISE brand led to this significant increase in traffic. Through consistent innovation, BLACK ENTERPRISE made the pivot away from traditional media and in-person events and moved toward digital content, web shows, and virtual conferences.

"The reinvention of BLACK ENTERPRISE has come at an exciting time for us as we celebrate our 50th anniversary of the brand," says Earl "Butch" Graves, Jr., President & CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE. "We have successfully transitioned our brand at a time when many legacy publications across the spectrum have failed. We look forward to continuing to inform and educate our audience on how to obtain Wealth for Life."

"As we surveyed the landscape, we seized an opportunity to be the leading voice to the Black community," Justin Barton, BLACK ENTERPRISE VP/Digital Strategy & Partnerships, adds, "by highlighting the positive entrepreneurial and corporate achievements of Black people, which is still too rarely a focus of the mainstream media."

No. 1 IN BLACK/AFRICAN AMERICAN DIGITAL NEWS



BLACK ENTERPRISE attracted a larger global audience than any other Black/African American-focused publisher in April 2021, with 8.6 million unique multiplatform visitors (data most currently available), 2.5 million more than second-place BET, and 3.3 million more than third-place Revolt.tv.

BLACKENTERPRISE.com: 8.6 Million Multiplatform Unique Visitors

BET – 6.08 million unique visitors

Revolt.tv – 5.38 million unique visitors

TheRoot.com – 5.03 million unique visitors

TheGrio.com Times – 4.09 million unique visitors

Essence – 3.96 million unique visitors

Source: Comscore MMX®, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience, April 2021, US Rollup. Based on BLACKENTERPRISE.com entity compared to a custom list of single-brand, English-language, competitors in the News/Information & Lifestyle Category.

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source to build Wealth for Life, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BE has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers, on entrepreneurship, careers, financial management, and related topics. A multimedia, digital-first company, BE also produces video and podcast programming, business and lifestyle events, web content, apps, and other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

SOURCE Earl G. Graves Publishing Company

Related Links

http://www.blackenterprise.com

