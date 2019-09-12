BLACK ENTERPRISE TechConneXt The Experience Launches In Austin, Texas On Sept. 17

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE will present TechConneXt on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Austin Marriott North, Round Rock, Texas. TechConneXt (TCX) is the gathering spot for professionals looking to enter the tech world and companies recruiting some of the brightest minds.

The TechConneXt Experience is a free, hard-hitting, one-day tech summit that brings together leaders in tech to exchange ideas and provide information to professionals who may be struggling to find their footing in the industry as well as seasoned tech professionals and entrepreneurs who may be looking for new opportunities in the space.

The TCX Experience will feature nationally recognized tech leaders and will provide attendees with the information, access, and resources needed to achieve real success in their industry. Confirmed speakers include Terry Mitchell, Publisher, TheAustinSocialite.com; Brian Williams, Managing Partner, Wayne and Reed; Chrissa McFarlane, Founder and CEO, Patientory; Mutale Nkonde, Fellow, Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University; Michelle Taylor-Jones, Global Diversity and Inclusion Leader, Dell, and more.

TechConneXt attendees will enjoy BE Tech Talks and one-on-one conversations dealing with Diversity in Tech; The Real Talk on AI; Women Killing it in Tech; Yes, You Need to Know about Blockchain; Success Beyond Bars, and more. This one-day event will also serve as a fantastic meeting place to network with tech peers, VCs, and corporations looking to diversify their talent.

A major highlight of The TCX Experience will be the BE SMART Hackathon, which is presented by American Airlines and Prudential. The BE SMART Hackathon, which will take place the weekend prior to TCX, will challenge 13 teams of students to use their creativity and skills to develop a unique new program. Teams will be judged based on the viability of the program, its utility to individual users, and the efficacy of the technological platform and will be evaluated by an elite group of judges. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team.

During the Hackathon Weekend, the teams of students will also tour the office campuses of EA, PayPal and Dell Technologies. The students will also be immersed in daily workshops centered around recruitment and career development.

Every minute and every session will challenge attendees to upend conventional thinking and revolutionize the way they see the technology industry. Whether you're looking to launch a career at a top tech company, a mid-career professional looking for fresh opportunities, a growth-minded tech entrepreneur, or a company seeking to engage more diverse pools of talent, be's TechConneXt presents a unique and unparalleled opportunity for attendees.

To register for free and find out more information, visit www.blackenterprise.com/techconnext. You can also search #TECHCNXT for additional updates and information about TCX on social media.

The 2019 TechConneXt Experience is sponsored by Dell Technologies, Georgia-Pacific/Koch Industries, and IBM.

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source to build Wealth for Life, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BE has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers. Every month, BLACK ENTERPRISE magazine provides 4 million readers with information on entrepreneurship, careers, and financial management. A multimedia company, BE also produces television programming, business and lifestyle events, web content, and digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

