BLACK ENTERPRISE Unveils Distinguished List of 40 Under 40 Honorees

The 2022 class of honorees has made tremendous strides across various disciplines, from tech to social justice to the arts

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 10 million unique visitors per month, announced its second annual list of 40 Under 40 honorees, highlighting an illustrious group of young Black leaders in tech, business, arts and entertainment, finance, media, fashion and beauty, social impact, and sports.

This dynamic roster of disruptors, innovators, and trailblazers has paved a pathway to power and success before their 40th birthdays. Some have demonstrated extraordinary creative talent and business prowess, while others use their voice to amplify Black stories or are dedicated to creating social change. Collectively, they are changing the world at local, national, and global levels. The honorees were selected through an internal editorial process based on merit, demonstrated leadership, and notable achievements in their fields.

"We are excited to celebrate the 40 Under 40 honorees for their outstanding achievements," said Earl "Butch" Graves Jr., CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE. "As we continue to evolve as a company, we want to ensure that we are uplifting the next generation of leaders while staying true to our core values: building generational wealth and driving economic advancement among Black Americans."

"Driven by purpose and passion, the BE 40 Under 40 honorees are using innovation and creativity to find solutions, build a better future, and bring inspiration in the darkest times. They represent the best of our generation," said BLACK ENTERPRISE Deputy Digital Editor Selena Hill. "They possess the same ambition, grit, and vigor that Earl G. Graves Sr. had when he launched BLACK ENTERPRISE in 1970 at the age of 35."

BLACK ENTERPRISE will celebrate the honorees at the 40 Under 40 Dinner, a private, invite-only ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at City Winery New York, thanks to title sponsor Now and Later, presenting sponsor Amazon Web Services, platinum sponsor Walmart, and Lobos 1707. The celebration will culminate with the 40 Under 40 Summit, taking place virtually on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Meet the 2022 BLACK ENTERPRISE 40 Under 40 Honorees:

TECH

TJ Adeshola – Head of Global Content Partnerships, Twitter

– Head of Global Content Partnerships, Twitter LaDavia Drane – Director & Global Leader, Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Amazon Web Services

– Director & Global Leader, Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Amazon Web Services Jackson Georges, Jr. – Partner, Growth, CapitalG

– Partner, Growth, CapitalG Iddris Sandu – Founder, SLABS Inc.

– Founder, SLABS Inc. Kimberly Wilson – Founder & CEO, HUED

BUSINESS

Johnny Bailey –Founder & CEO, ShineHard Family

–Founder & CEO, ShineHard Family Aisha "Pinky" Cole – Founder, Slutty Vegan

– Founder, Slutty Vegan Kelvin "PJKev" Mensah –Co-Founder, Approved Jets

–Co-Founder, Approved Jets Regine Moore – Director of Constituent Relations, Walmart

– Director of Constituent Relations, Walmart Sevetri Wilson – Founder, Resilia

FINANCE

Shaquanna "Ms. Business" Brooks – CEO, Brooks Alliance L.L.C .

– CEO, . Darren Dixon – Fund Manager; Former Partner, Goldman Sachs

– Fund Manager; Former Partner, Goldman Sachs Tiffany James – Founder, Modernblkgirl

– Founder, Modernblkgirl Teri Ijeoma – Founder, Trade and Travel Program

– Founder, Trade and Travel Program Ermias Tadesse and Cheick Camara – Co-Founders, BlackGen Capital

SPORTS

Simone Biles – Olympic Gymnast

– Olympic Gymnast Stephen Curry – 4x NBA Champion, 2x MVP; CEO, SC30 Inc.

– 4x NBA Champion, 2x MVP; CEO, SC30 Inc. LeBron James – 4x NBA Champion, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist

– 4x NBA Champion, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist Candace Parker – 2X WNBA Champion

– 2X WNBA Champion Russell Wilson – Super Bowl Champion and Philanthropist

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Ryan Coogler – Filmmaker

– Filmmaker Robyn Rihanna Fenty – Musical Artist, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist

– Musical Artist, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist Chloe and Halle Bailey – Musical Artists, Actresses, and Producers

– Musical Artists, Actresses, and Producers Nyla Hayes – NFT artist

– NFT artist Marsai Martin – Actress and Producer

MEDIA

Rashaad Lambert – SEVP, Forbes; Founder, For(bes) The Culture

– SEVP, Forbes; Founder, For(bes) The Culture Jamila Mustafa – Award-winning Journalist, Host, and Actress

– Award-winning Journalist, Host, and Actress Angelica "Angie" Nwandu – Founder & CEO, The Shade Room

– Founder & CEO, The Shade Room Tashara Parker – Emmy Award-winning News Anchor and Founder, Loud Women Lead

– Emmy Award-winning News Anchor and Founder, Loud Women Lead Taylor Rooks – Broadcast Sports Journalist and Host, Bleacher Report; Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime

FASHION AND BEAUTY

Melissa Butler – Founder & CEO, The Lip Bar

– Founder & CEO, The Lip Bar Alexander-Julian "AJ" Gibbson – Creative Director, Visual Artist, and Celebrity Stylist

– Creative Director, Visual Artist, and Celebrity Stylist Romeo Hunte – Founder, Romeo Hunte New York

– Founder, Romeo Hunte New York Kerby Jean-Raymond – Founder, Pyer Moss

– Founder, KJ Miller –CEO & Co-founder, Mented Cosmetics

SOCIAL IMPACT

Jamira Burley – Activist and Worldwide Education Strategic Lead, Apple

– Activist and Worldwide Education Strategic Lead, Apple Mari "Little Miss Flint" Copeny – Activist and Teen Miss Michigan Earth 2022

– Activist and Teen Miss Michigan Earth 2022 Cierra Kaler-Jones – Founder & Director, Unlock Your Story

– Founder & Director, Unlock Your Story Renee Bracey Sherman –Founder & Executive Director, We Testify

–Founder & Executive Director, We Testify Jeffery Wallace – Commissioner; President & CEO, LeadersUp

Click here to read more about the honorees.

SOURCE BLACK ENTERPRISE