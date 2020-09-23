Black Female Podcaster Brings People Together on America's Most Divisive Issues

CLEVELAND, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Listen to Yourself, a podcast hosted by political commentator Kira Davis, is bringing people together on some of the most divisive topics in our political climate.

JLTY, as it is known by fans, tackles some of the most polarizing issues in American culture today and explores them in a reasonable and measured way. Kira, a conservative commentator, has seen her audience grow with thousands of subscribers across the political spectrum.

"It feels like everyone is yelling at each other but no one is listening to each other, or themselves," said Kira. "Just Listen to Yourself is an exercise in critical thinking and drawing our talking points all the way out to their logical conclusions."

Just Listen to Yourself tackles issues like race, marriage, gender equality, police brutality and a whole host of other topics.

Typically these issues would divide audiences, but Kira's approach is uniting them. One listener says "[I] love the compassionate way you approach topics and yet stay honest with what you feel and think. This podcast has been very insightful for me and encouraging."

Another listener added: "In a world of screaming voices, Kira comes at current issues with a calmness that I believe we need right now. She doesn't skirt the issues. She hits them head on with grace and honesty."

The overwhelming response to Just Listen to Yourself could be seen as evidence that in a divided country, people still want to have real, honest and compassionate conversations with one another.

Just Listen to Yourself is available on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all other major podcast platforms.

