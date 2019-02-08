Black Forest Classic Gummy Bears Voted Product of the Year 2019

"We are honored that our Black Forest Classic Gummy Bears have been selected as a 2019 Product of the Year Award winner," said Meghan Erickson, Senior Brand Manager. "Black Forest uses real fruit juice and colors from real sources to create soft and chewy gummies that are full of juicy flavor. We are on a mission to create delicious treats that consumers can enjoy eating, and we're thrilled that the quality ingredients and delicious fruity flavors of these award-winning gummies resonated with consumers across the nation."

Last summer, Ferrara Candy Company reformulated the Black Forest Classic Gummy Bears to make a cute and great tasting gummy bear. This included a significant change in appearance with improved brightness and clarity to the shape, as well as a unique characteristic with a tree stamped on the belly of each bear. Black Forest Classic Gummy Bears are made and flavored with carefully selected ingredients, including apple juice, and occasionally rely on other natural and artificial flavors to deliver a bolder taste. Additionally, real plant sources such as black carrot juice, beta-carotene, spirulina extract and turmeric create the gummies' beloved bright colors, and that's something to feel good about!

"Backed by the votes of over 40,000 everyday consumers, the distinctive Product of the Year logo helps shoppers identify the best new products in the supermarket, and saves them valuable time and money during the shopping experience," said Mike Nolan, CEO of Product of the Year. "In an increasingly competitive and saturated marketplace, the Product of the Year seal of approval gives our winning products a powerful tool proven to increase product trial, consumer awareness, distribution and sales."

With their wide range of products, including gummy bears and worms, fruity chews and fruit snacks, Black Forest is the only confectionary brand in the United States that has both conventional and USDA-Certified organic gummies and fruit snacks for the whole family to enjoy.

The award-winning Black Forest Classic Gummy Bears, along with other Black Forest snack products, can be found at mass grocery, drug and convenience retailers nationwide, and are available in a variety of sizes ranging from 1.5oz bags to 6lb bags. To find a retailer near you, and to learn more about Black Forest, visit www.blackforestusa.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

The complete list of the 36 winning products of the 2019 Product of the Year Award can be found at productoftheyearusa.com. To follow the conversation, use #POYUSA2019 on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Ferrara Candy Company

Ferrara Candy Company, a related company of The Ferrero Group, is an industry leader in U.S. confections and one of the fastest growing confections companies in the country. A passionate team of more than 4,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the confections market for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest®, Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Laffy Taffy® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has an operational network of manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities across North America. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year ("POY") is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of approximately 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

Media Contacts:

Ashley Papanikolas

PR Manager | Ferrara Candy Company

630.581.3073

ashley.papanikolas@ferrarausa.com

Lauren Jacobson

Canvas Blue

213.479.4001

ljacobson@canvasblue.com

SOURCE Black Forest