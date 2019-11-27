Black Friday 2019 Mobile Phone Deals: Top Boost, Sprint, Verizon, AT&T & Unlocked Apple & Android Smartphone Sales Rounded Up by Deal Stripe
Compare the latest Black Friday 2019 cell phone and cellular plan deals and enjoy instant savings on Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10, Google Pixel 4, OnePlus, LG, Huawei and more Android flagship phones
Nov 27, 2019, 23:13 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's our expert pick of the best Black Friday mobile phone deals, reviewed and published by the Black Friday sales team at Deal Stripe.
Best deals:
- Get iPhone 11 for $0/mo when you trade in your iPhone 6s or newer in ANY condition - at Sprint.com (offer ends 12/5)
- Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones - featuring discounts on the latest Galaxy S10, Note10 & S10+ smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
- Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8
- Save up to $1,250 on a wide range of Android smartphones including the Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 4 & Galaxy S10 - click the link for the latest deals at AT&T
- Save up to $100 on Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max smartphones - at Boost Mobile
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of smartphones & Boost wireless plans at Boost Mobile - check live prices on best-selling iPhone and Android phone plans & Wi-fi hotspot plans from Boost
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to 50% on Google Pixel smartphones at Verizon Wireless - check deals available on the Pixel 4, 3 & 3a
- Save up to $300 off iPhone XR - at Verizon Wireless
- Save up to 55% on the iPhone 8 Plus at Verizon Wireless
- Save up to 73% on the iPhone 8 & 7 Plus at Verizon Wireless
- Save up to 35% on unlocked Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, Huawei & Motorola smartphones at Amazon - instant savings on the latest top-tier, mid-range & budget friendly cell phones
Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A cell phone is now more popularly called as a smartphone because of several features that these devices offer to their users. Aside from the usual call and text usage, mobile phones of today can interact with the user, provide viable information, utilize different carrier services for the unlocked models, direct drivers through traffic, send emails, and remotely function after setup.
Is Black Friday 2019 a one-day sale only? As Thanksgiving this year happens very late in November, Black Friday follows on the 29th of November, with Cyber Monday falling on December 2nd.
Amazon shoppers should keep an eye on Amazon's deals for several weeks before Black Friday as they normally start in early November. As the four-day sales weekend approaches, Amazon releases new deals every hour. Consumers can also start their holiday shopping at Walmart earlier than in previous years. Walmart launches their Early Deals Drop on October 25 with special offers on a wide variety of products. Walmart typically launches their deals for Black Friday earlier online, on the eve of Thanksgiving (November 27). Deals are normally made available in retail outlets the next day on Thanksgiving (November 28).
Most major retailers continue their Black Friday deals through to Cyber Monday. Amazon is an exception as it tends to extend its sales for an additional week.
