Black Friday Deals: Pit Boss Sauce Offers A Wide Range Of Tasty, Flavorful Cajun Hot Sauces

LAKE CHARLES, La., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricanes Laura and Delta didn't slow down Pit Boss Sauce of Lake Charles. Pit Boss Sauce (www.treatyourmeat.com) has Black Friday deals for every Cajun sauce lover or culinary risk-taker. The certified Louisiana barbecue and basting sauce line focuses on rich flavors but skips the heartburn. This holiday season, consumers will enjoy cooking with upgraded classics like Cajun Jalapeño Mustard, Cajun Jalapeño Mayeaux, Gator Bait Hot Sauce, and more. Pit Boss Sauce also makes wonderful holiday gifts and stocking stuffers for fans of Cajun cuisine or anyone looking to spice up their home cooking. Customers can find Pit Boss Cajun Sauce locally in select stores in Louisiana and Texas or shop online at www.treatyourmeat.com from around the world.

Sourcing the best local ingredients he could find, Albert Duplantis the Pit Boss began developing his own sauces a decade ago. He perfected his formulas by testing his delicious concoctions on family and friends. Thanks to his persistence and obsession, Pit Boss Cajun Sauce lays claim to incredible original sauces like Pit Boss Gator Bait Hot Sauce. This sauce is smooth and light, but it still has enough kick to spice up any dish. That includes everything from a fabulous Bloody Mary to an unforgettable gumbo. And, no, it's not a mouth-burner that makes folks scream for water, either! Another head-turner is the Pit Boss Cajun Jalapeño Mustard. This spicy winner plays on the American favorite but brings the Cajun heat. It works splendidly on sandwiches and other dishes. The "Boss of Sauce" will make Po-Boys and Cajun salmon croquets alike soar to new culinary heights. Meanwhile, Pit Boss Cajun Spaghetti Sauce will change pasta night forever. It promises to deliver a sweet heat for Cajun Lasagna, Courtbouillon, and more.

Pit Boss Cajun Sauces are available at select Market Basket stores in Louisiana and Texas, as well as Cormie's Grocery (Lake Charles, La.), Misse's Grocery (Sulphur, La.), and Brown's Neighborhood Market (Lake Charles & Hackberry, La.) Because some stores are still recovering from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, sauces can also be purchased online at www.treatyourmeat.com. Also, store owners are encouraged to contact the company directly if they are interested in carrying Pit Boss Cajun Sauce products on their store shelves. Call the founder, Albert Duplantis, at (337) 532-5075 or email him at [email protected]. Full product label information is available for Pit Boss Cajun Sauces at www.treatyourmeat.com. These include nutrition facts, ingredients, and serving suggestions. All sauces are made in Louisiana.

Pit Boss Sauce is here to make America's home-cooked meals even greater, from Black Friday through the holidays and beyond. For more information about Pit Boss Cajun Sauce, visit www.treatyourmeat.com.

