Black Friday Vitamix Blender Deals (2019): The Best Vitamix A3500, 5200, 750 & 7500 Blender Deals Compared by Spending Lab

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the top Black Friday Vitamix deals for 2019? Deals experts at Spending Lab have compared savings on Vitamix high-performance blenders and are listing the best live deals below.

Best Vitamix Blender deals:

● Save $50 off all new Vitamix blenders at the Vitamix Black Friday sale

● Save $60 off the Vitamix E310 Classic Blender - at the Vitamix Black Friday sale

● Save $125 off the Vitamix A3500 Blender - at the Vitamix Black Friday sale

● Check out the full range of Vitamix high performance blenders on sale at the Vitamix Black Friday sale

● Save up to 55% on a wide range of Vitamix blenders at Walmart - check the latest prices on best-selling Vitamix 750, 5200, 5300 series blenders

● Save up to 42% on Vitamix 5300, 5200, 3500 & 750 blenders at Amazon - deals available on several top rated Vitamix blender models

● Save up to $206 on Vitamix 750 blenders at Amazon

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Vitamix manufactures top-quality blenders in the US. It is one of the most trusted brands by restaurants and other companies in the hospitality industry. The Vitamix 5200 and the Vitamix 5300 use hardened and stainless steel blades that can cut through any kind of food or ingredient. Blenders like the Professional Series 750 and the Vitamix 7500 are powered by a 2.2 HP motor in order to cut and slice with ease. Smart blenders like the Vitamix A3500 allow users to use the Vitamix app to automate blending based on more than 500 recipes available online.

What's the story behind the term 'Black Friday'? The Friday after Thanksgiving Day is a shopping holiday when shoppers throng to retail stores for sales. Due to the terrible traffic conditions this would cause, traffic policemen dubbed this day 'Black Friday.' Today, Black Friday is known as one of the much-awaited sales events of the year where holiday shoppers can take advantage of a wide array of deals offered by thousands of retailers.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Spending Lab