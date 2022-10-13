Black Girl Magic On Display for FAMU Homecoming

City Girls and Latto to Headline the FAMU Experience Concert on October 29th at the Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, FL.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Rattlers from all over the country come to Tallahassee to celebrate Homecoming, the city transforms into a vibrant orange and green each year. Rattlers of all ages continue to come together for the ultimate experience at homecoming. The festivities extend the full week and include a range of activities for Rattlers and FAMU supporters. The Homecoming concert proves year after year to be the epicenter of a dynamic mix of music and culture. Students, alumni and fans of the highest ranked public HBCU prepare for an electrifying performance from top artists.

Chart-topping Hip hop duo City Girls, currently on a national tour alongside Jack Harlow, will headline the FAMU Experience Concert. Support will include Latto and Saucy Santana, both of which are currently touring with Lizzo. The star studded line up will also include rapper Seddy Hendrinx and breakout R&B artist Eli Derby of LVRN & more.

The FAMU Experience Homecoming Concert, sponsored by African Pride and Celsius, will take place at the Al Lawson Center on October 29th hosted by DJ Demp and DJ Loosekid. Doors will open at 8 pm. Tickets are available at homecomingatfamu.com.

About Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University is a public historically black land-grant university in Tallahassee, Florida. Founded in 1887, It is the third largest historically black university in the United States by enrollment and the only public historically black university in Florida.

About City Girls

City Girls is an American hip hop duo consisting of Yung Miami (Caresha Romeka Brownlee) and JT (Jatavia Shakara Johnson). The duo originate from Miami, Florida and are signed to Quality Control Music. Their releases include debut mixtape, Period (2018); as well as studio albums: Girl Code (2018), which spawned the (RIAA) Platinum-certified singles "Twerk" (featuring Cardi B) and "Act Up"; and City on Lock (2020).

About Latto

Rising rapper Latto has been making a name for herself since she was 10 years old. She has released music since 2016.The December 2019 release of her follow-up project, Hit The Latto, contained the remix version of the track featuring Saweetie & Trina. The From Da Souf (Remix)" went RIAA-certified Platinum, making Latto the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to accomplish this feat. She's proven that Big Latto is bigger and better than ever before.

