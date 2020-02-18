Black Girl Magic seven city tour empowers women to build wealth and take ownership of their careers

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Women's History Month, Boss Women Media will host its' second annual Black Girl Magic Tour, connecting their nationwide community of women professionals and entrepreneurs with programming on topics like investing, small business, money management, raising capital, generational wealth and more. The seven city tour kicks off on Saturday, March 21 in San Francisco, and will be hosted at Capital One locations across the U.S.

"We know that the spending power of black women will be $1.5 trillion by 2021 . Black Girl Magic is real and here to stay," said Marty McDonald, Founder and CEO of Boss Women Media. "Our mission is to create space for black women and empower them as leaders in communities across the U.S. We are excited to partner with Capital One as they continue to support our mission by not only hosting space for our community to meet but by helping people in their financial lives - to save them time, money, and to inspire a sense of optimism about the future, every day."

Black Girl Magic attendees will experience day long programs featuring thought leader panels, workshops, activations and opportunities to network with like-minded women. Novi Brown, Actress on BET Sistas, Codie Elaine Oliver, Creator of Black Love on OWN TV, Marilee Holmes, Chief of Staff at Rocnation and so many more will speak to attendees.

"At Capital One, we know that bringing together people of different ethnicities, genders, social and cultural backgrounds is a key driver of innovation. Each individual brings their own perspectives and ideas to the workplace with them, and that diversity of thought and experience is instrumental to our success," said Celia Edwards Karam, Chief Audit Officer for Capital One. "We understand that by investing in both the present and the future for women – particularly women of color – financially, emotionally and socially, we can help cultivate an inclusive society that works for everyone. Through our partnership with Boss Women Media, we hope to serve as a catalyst for creating financial well-being and success for women across the U.S., further advocating for their vibrant futures."

The Black Girl Magic San Francisco event will begin with a speaker meet and greet with Taylor Jay, CEO of Taylor Jay Collection and Annie Jean-Baptiste, Head of Product Inclusion at Google and many more, followed by programs on: investing, small businesses, budgeting and debt, management, raising capital, entrepreneurship and more.

Following the San Francisco tour stop on March 21, the tour will move through:

Capital One Cafes in:

Philadelphia ( April 4 )

( ) Washington D.C. ( April 18 )

( ) Los Angeles ( April 25 ),

( ), Miami ( May 2 )

( ) Chicago ( May 9 )

Capital One Flagship Branch:

New York City ( May 17 )

For tickets and more information, visit https://bosswomen.org/black-girl-magic-tour/

About Boss Women Media

Boss Women Media ( www.bosswomen.org ) was established in 2016 as a female empowerment organization curating a networking community for women who strive to achieve their dream careers. Formed by Marty McDonald, it serves as a vital resource in connecting women with the tools and information they need in order to obtain the opportunities they desire. Boss Women Media is committed to helping corporate and entrepreneur women cultivate their dream careers by providing tips and tools from professionals and encouraging the community to participate.

About Capital One Finance

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $248.2 billion in deposits and $364.0 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2018. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

