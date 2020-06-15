Black Health Matters To Launch New Kidney Disease Channel

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Health Matters www.blackhealthmatters.com has launched a new Kidney Disease Channel. The channel features original, content that will be especially noteworthy to the Black community.

Roslyn Daniels, President, Black Health Matters adds, "We are especially excited to add a kidney disease channel with an emphasis on focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a rare kidney condition that is the leading cause of nephrotic syndrome (a kidney disorder) to our platform since African Americans are at a high risk to be affected by this disease."

Roslyn Y. Daniels, Black Health Matters Founder & President Dr. Kirk Campbell, Nephrologist, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY. Mark your calendars for this special Facebook Live event, Thursday, June 18th at 4 pm.

African Americans make up about 13 percent of the population, however they account for 35 percent of people with kidney failure in the United States. Diabetes and high blood pressure are the leading causes of kidney failure among African Americans. *

Currently there are no medications approved specifically for the treatment of FSGS, but there are clinical trials to further understand how to help slow the decline of kidney function in patients with FSGS.

A special highlight of this new channel is an upcoming Facebook Live event with renowned Nephrologist, Kirk Campbell, MD of New York's Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Campbell will offer his thoughts and insights on kidney disease and its growing impact on the Black community. More importantly, he will discuss the need for greater participation in clinical trials—especially FSGS, that disproportionately affects African American men.

This event will also kick-off a special 6-week FSGS Friday's newsletter that will feature articles and videos to address those at risk, patients and their caregivers with empowering kidney disease health and wellness information.

The Kidney Disease Channel was created with support from Retrophin, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, developing, and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare disease.

Launched in 2012, Black Health Matters is a unique integrated health information and community engagement platform connecting with the Black community on their journey better health. For more information on Black Health Matters visit www.blackhealthmatters.com.

Source: * https://nephcure.org/

SOURCE Black Health Matters

Related Links

http://blackhealthmatters.com

