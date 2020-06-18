Black History 365 In Partnership With Urban One, Inc. Commemorates Juneteenth With The Launch Of A New Black History Curriculum

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BH365, LLC and Urban One, Inc. today announced the release of Black History 365: An Inclusive Account of American History (BH365). The K-12 curriculum provides a comprehensive review of Black history and is designed to fill in the gaps left in many standard history textbooks. Urban One, Inc. Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes, Former Ambassador Andrew Young and Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump are among the advisory board members for the curriculum available beginning fall 2020. The co-authors of the textbook are former school superintendent Dr. Walter Milton, Jr. and former NBA Washington Bullets/Wizards chaplain, Joel A. Freeman, PhD. The curriculum includes music produced by Dr. Kevin "Khao" Cates, Grammy-award, multi-platinum producer and artist who has worked with Jay-Z, T.I. and Pharrell.

"The timeliness of this curriculum cannot be overstated," said Cathy Hughes. "Our nation is seeking answers to resolve the issue of systemic racism, and many are searching to understand why it exists in the first place. The Black History 365 curriculum helps to address those concerns, and more importantly, it closes the gaps and ensures that the next generation is educated about our history. Urban One is proud to be a partner in this critical mission."

As the nation grapples with current tensions around systemic racism, this curriculum offers teachers and students opportunities to have meaningful interactions and conversations around tough topics. In April 2020, the state of Texas passed legislation, which mandates that Black history be taught in its more than 1,200 school districts. As school systems work to prepare for students who have witnessed national unrest following the killing of George Floyd, BH365 is being offered as an important solution.

"This curriculum represents the culmination of years of hard work, dedication and commitment to accurately tell the stories of our ancestors, many of whom have made significant contributions to the development of this nation, but their stories are seldom if ever told," said Dr. Walter Milton, Jr. "We are a people with a rich legacy that includes so much more than slavery. Now, our students can get that as part of their education."

BH365 includes Black history from ancient Africa through modern times. A vital component of the curriculum is professional development training. Teachers of all ethnicities will learn to present racially sensitive subject matter to diverse student populations and to create an environment where students can become culturally competent and responsive to the issues of race and systemic discrimination. The curriculum's proprietary design incorporates artifacts from a private, Black history collection that helps to reinforce the chapter lessons.

"One of the main things that makes this curriculum different is we not only provide content, but we also provide solutions," said Dr. Joel Freeman. "Our goals are to develop students who are critical thinkers, compassionate listeners, fact-based/respectful communicators, and action-oriented solutionists – promoting change in our communities." More information about the curriculum is available at www.blackhistory365education.com.

ABOUT URBAN ONE, INC.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets African-American and urban consumers in the United States. Urban One is the parent company of Radio One, Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), TV One (tvone.tv), CLEO TV (mycleo.tv), iOne Digital (ionedigital.com) and One Solution. Formerly known as Radio One, Inc., the Company was founded in 1980 with a single radio station and now owns and/or operates 59 broadcast stations (including HD stations) in 15 urban markets in the United States, making it one of the nation's largest radio broadcasting companies. The Company's growth led to diversification into syndicated radio programming, cable television and online digital media. As a result, in 2017, Radio One, Inc. was renamed Urban One, Inc. to better reflect the Company's multi-media operations. While the Company was renamed Urban One, Radio One remains the brand of the radio division and all of its radio assets. Through Reach Media, Inc., the Company operates nationally syndicated radio programming, including the Tom Joyner Morning Show, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. TV One is a national cable television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series, and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. Launched in January 2019, CLEO TV is a lifestyle and entertainment cable television network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. iOne Digital is a collection of digital platforms providing the African-American community with social, news and entertainment content across numerous branded websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire branded websites. One Solution provides award-winning, fully integrated advertising solutions across the entire Urban One multi-media platform. Through its national, multi-media operations, the Company and One Solution provides advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to African-American and urban audiences. Finally, Urban One owns a minority interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland.

