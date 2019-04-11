Black Horizon Space App debuts at 35th Space Symposium
Air University's student research project delivers lessons on space
Apr 11, 2019, 15:47 ET
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Black Horizon," a mobile application that delivers lessons in spacelift, orbital mechanics, and satellite constellation design for the U.S. Air Force made its debut April 8 to 11 at the 35th Space Symposium.
The app, a research product of the Blue Horizons Program at Air University, was beta-tested with users during the symposium just five months after being announced as the Spacecraft Engagement Simulation Experiment Challenge with MGMWERX.
A student-adaptive education tool, Black Horizon, covers the full range of space education requirements which will augment and accelerate the traditional space professionalization education program.
Through the MGMWERX challenge, the team was able to quickly solve an Air Force problem set, said Lt. Col. Edward G. Ferguson, a Blue Horizons fellow at Air University. "In a matter of months Airmen have a tool in their hands to begin addressing operational needs. None of this is possible without the flexibility and adaptability Blue Horizons gets from its partnership with MGMWERX."
"Our goal is to enable a result that is faster, better, and cheaper than that of the traditional acquisition cycle," said Steve Werner, MGMWERX director. Currently, Black Horizon is on track to save the Air Force more than $500,000 and 5 months in development.
Sonalysts, Inc., based in Waterford, Conn., was the winning vendor of the challenge. The company partnered with Blue Horizons and MGMWERX to complete the Design, Engineering, and Build Sprints before this beta testing round.
