All natural, adult version of the cocktail deemed to the be the "Drink of the Summer" by the NYT.

BOSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the New York Times, the 'drink of the summer' is the Dirty Shirley. Enjoying this summer sip is as easy as grab-n-go as the makers of Black Infusions today launched a Dirty Shirley RTD.

The Shirley Temple has been a popular non-alcoholic drink since its namesake pranced and pouted across movie screens in the 30s. The adult cocktail version is made 'dirty' with a shot of vodka.

Black Infusions launches Dirty Shirley RTD

The Black Infusions Dirty Shirley RTD was the spark of Barbara Davidson, Co-Founder of Black Infusions, who recalled the nostalgic treat of ordering a Shirley Temple as a child. "It was a special, it was fun and it was yummy, and after the last two years, I figured we could all use a reminder of simpler times. Our new Dark Cherry vodka gives us a delicious yet all-natural twist with the convenience of a can."

Black Infusions Dirty Shirley is made with dark cherry vodka, naturally infused with real cherries, and is free from artificial sugar, colors and ingredients, unlike the "syrupy, verging on sickly sweet" version which the New York Times reports is served in many bars,

"One of the reasons for the success of Black Infusions among mixologists is our versatility," added Michael Davidson Co-Founder. "Black Infusions Dirty Shirley brings the convenience of a can to a beloved cocktail that is ideal for summer."

Black Infusions Dirty Shirley (ABV 6.9%) will be available in 12-ounce single cans and 4-packs (SRP $13.99).

The Black Infusions Dirty Shirley RTD joins the Black Infusions portfolio of infused vodkas. Dark Cherry, Black Fig and Gold Apricot are all naturally infused with dried fruit. In fact, there is seven pounds of fresh fruit in each bottle. All three vodkas are 60-proof, gluten-free, and made without artificial sugars, flavors, or colors.

Black Infusions products are currently distributed in 19 markets, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Washington, DC and are available online.

About Black Infusions

Black Infusions produces award-winning premium craft spirits from two ingredients: dried fruit and vodka. All Black Infusions products are free of artificial sugars, flavors and colors and are among the highest-rated vodkas ever reviewed by Wine Enthusiast magazine. Uniquely versatile, Black Infusions elevate cocktails – both traditional and modern – across all occasions, even those where vodka traditionally doesn't play. The company's three products, Black Fig, Gold Apricot and Dark Cherry, were created by Michael Davidson, CEO of Black Infusions and Boston-area entrepreneur. They were inspired by the old-fashioned but effective method of steeping real fruit in neutral spirits made from corn. For more information, visit blackinfusions.com.

