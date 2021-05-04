Black KN95 Mask by Blue Bear Protection Receives 1,000 Plus Reviews on Amazon

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Bear Protection, a noted manufacturer of premium PPE products, is happy to report that its black mask KN95 recently surpassed the milestone of 1,000 reviews from satisfied Amazon shoppers. The company was founded in 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and has already earned several Amazon bestseller and Amazon's Choice badges.

Blue Bear Protection KN95 Mask

One of the most important recommendations for staying safe from the dreaded coronavirus is using masks in public settings. The KN95 mask is designed to achieve a close facial fit and efficient filtration of airborne particles, similar to the N95 mask. These masks provide the highest degree of protection and are suitable for healthcare workers who come in close contact with COVID-19 patients.

Blue Bear Protection's KN95 masks consist of two melt-blown fabric layers and two non-woven cloth layers to ensure maximum protection, breathability, and comfort. The outer layer of the product is made of PP non-woven fabric. There are three inner layers of activated carbon filter, hot contact cotton, and cold contact colloidal cotton. Capable of capturing 95% particles present in the air, these KN95 masks black also come equipped with an adjustable nose bridge and elastic earloops.

Blue Bear Protection is a New York-based company dedicated to delivering reliable PPE at affordable prices. With strong relationships with suppliers and distributors around the world, it can source top-quality products. To get its products quickly to homes, schools, medical centers and businesses, the company has set up warehouses all over the United States.

"As the COVID-19 crisis began to unfold and the gap between production and delivery in the US deepened, we realized we could step in to help close this gap. We knew that working together, we could ensure that the safest and highest quality products would make their way to the American public and build a newer, safer future for everyone," said a senior spokesperson from Blue Bear Protection.

About Blue Bear Protection

