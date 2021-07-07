Black Knight Completes Top of Mind Acquisition, Adding Robust CRM and Marketing Automation to Integrated Mortgage Technology Ecosystem

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), an award-winning software, data and analytics provider to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, announced the completion of its acquisition of Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind). Top of Mind is the creator of Surefire, a mortgage industry-specific customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation system.

"Integrating Top of Mind's capabilities across the Black Knight mortgage technology ecosystem will give our clients even greater competitive advantages," said Black Knight Chairman and CEO Anthony Jabbour. "Sharing rich, personalized content with customers helps keep lenders top of mind, improving recapture and retention rates. Top of Mind's advanced CRM and automated marketing workflows are powerful additions to Black Knight's integrated, end-to-end approach to helping our clients perform better."

Top of Mind will become part of Black Knight's Origination Software division and initially be integrated with the Black Knight Empower loan origination system (LOS) and Loan Officer Digital solution. In the future, Black Knight will expand Surefire's connections with integrations that bring growth, recapture and retention benefits throughout the real estate and mortgage continuum, including Black Knight's Servicing Digital solution for servicers and Realtor lead development through its Paragon MLS platform.

Key Third Quarter 2021 Financial Metrics

Based on the closing date of July 7, 2021, Black Knight currently expects the Top of Mind transaction to contribute approximately $13 million in incremental revenue in 2021.

Further Details

Further details regarding the acquisition will be discussed on Black Knight's upcoming second quarter 2021 earnings call in August. The date and time of the earnings call will be announced in mid-July.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Black Knight management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Black Knight undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties that forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business, regulatory and political conditions, including those resulting from pandemics such as COVID-19, particularly as they affect foreclosures and the mortgage industry; the outbreak of COVID-19 and measures to reduce its spread, including the effect of governmental or voluntary actions such as business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders; security breaches against our information systems or breaches involving our third-party vendors; our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with our clients; our ability to comply with or changes to the laws, rules and regulations that affect our and our clients' businesses; our ability to adapt our services to changes in technology or the marketplace or achieve our growth strategies; our ability to protect our proprietary software and information rights; the effect of any potential defects, development delays, installation difficulties or system failures on our business and reputation; risks associated with the availability of data; the effects of our existing leverage on our ability to make acquisitions and invest in our business; our ability to successfully consummate, integrate and achieve the intended benefits of acquisitions; risks associated with our investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. and integrating and achieving the intended benefits of the acquisition of Optimal Blue, LLC; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

