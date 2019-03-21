Black Knight's First Look: Bucking Historical Seasonal Trend, February Sees Delinquencies Rise; Prepayments Up 11 Percent, Driven by Softening Interest Rates

- Delinquencies rose by 3.7 percent in February, the first February increase in 12 years

- Despite the monthly rise, delinquencies remain more than 9.5 percent below last year's level

- At 40,400 for the month, foreclosure starts edged close to September 2018's 15-year low

- The national foreclosure rate continues to improve and is now down more than 21 percent year-over-year

- Prepayment speeds rose by 11 percent from January's 18-year low, suggesting an increase in refinance activity driven by the recent decline in 30-year interest rates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at February 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.89%
Month-over-month change: 3.68%
Year-over-year change: -9.53%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.51%
Month-over-month change: -0.35%
Year-over-year change: -21.28%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 40,400
Month-over-month change: -19.52%
Year-over-year change: -13.49%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.66%
Month-over-month change: 11.10%
Year-over-year change: -8.75%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.48%
Month-over-month change: -23.35%
Year-over-year change: 5.76%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 2,019,000
Month-over-month change: 74,000
Year-over-year change: -179,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 502,000
Month-over-month change: -2,000
Year-over-year change: -195,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 264,000
Month-over-month change: -1,000
Year-over-year change: -67,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,284,000
Month-over-month change: 74,000
Year-over-year change: -244,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Mississippi: 

10.16%

Louisiana: 

8.27%

Alabama: 

6.98%

West Virginia: 

6.42%

Arkansas: 

6.19%

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

North Dakota: 

2.56%

Idaho: 

2.32%

Washington: 

2.30%

Oregon: 

2.23%

Colorado: 

2.01%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi: 

2.98%

Louisiana: 

2.11%

Alabama: 

1.92%

Arkansas: 

1.78%

Delaware: 

1.39%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage

Washington: 

0.88%

Florida:  

1.01%

Hawaii:  

1.58%

Ohio: 

2.43%

Indiana: 

3.67%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage

North Dakota:  

18.67%

South Dakota:  

17.99%

Virginia: 

17.13%

Minnesota: 

16.57%

Colorado: 

14.67%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:

1)            Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.

2)            All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by April 1, 2019.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

