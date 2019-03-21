Black Knight's First Look: Bucking Historical Seasonal Trend, February Sees Delinquencies Rise; Prepayments Up 11 Percent, Driven by Softening Interest Rates
- Delinquencies rose by 3.7 percent in February, the first February increase in 12 years
- Despite the monthly rise, delinquencies remain more than 9.5 percent below last year's level
- At 40,400 for the month, foreclosure starts edged close to September 2018's 15-year low
- The national foreclosure rate continues to improve and is now down more than 21 percent year-over-year
- Prepayment speeds rose by 11 percent from January's 18-year low, suggesting an increase in refinance activity driven by the recent decline in 30-year interest rates
Mar 21, 2019, 09:05 ET
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at February 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.89%
Month-over-month change: 3.68%
Year-over-year change: -9.53%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.51%
Month-over-month change: -0.35%
Year-over-year change: -21.28%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 40,400
Month-over-month change: -19.52%
Year-over-year change: -13.49%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.66%
Month-over-month change: 11.10%
Year-over-year change: -8.75%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.48%
Month-over-month change: -23.35%
Year-over-year change: 5.76%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 2,019,000
Month-over-month change: 74,000
Year-over-year change: -179,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 502,000
Month-over-month change: -2,000
Year-over-year change: -195,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 264,000
Month-over-month change: -1,000
Year-over-year change: -67,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,284,000
Month-over-month change: 74,000
Year-over-year change: -244,000
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
10.16%
|
Louisiana:
|
8.27%
|
Alabama:
|
6.98%
|
West Virginia:
|
6.42%
|
Arkansas:
|
6.19%
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
North Dakota:
|
2.56%
|
Idaho:
|
2.32%
|
Washington:
|
2.30%
|
Oregon:
|
2.23%
|
Colorado:
|
2.01%
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
2.98%
|
Louisiana:
|
2.11%
|
Alabama:
|
1.92%
|
Arkansas:
|
1.78%
|
Delaware:
|
1.39%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
|
Washington:
|
0.88%
|
Florida:
|
1.01%
|
Hawaii:
|
1.58%
|
Ohio:
|
2.43%
|
Indiana:
|
3.67%
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
|
North Dakota:
|
18.67%
|
South Dakota:
|
17.99%
|
Virginia:
|
17.13%
|
Minnesota:
|
16.57%
|
Colorado:
|
14.67%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.
The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by April 1, 2019.
For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.
