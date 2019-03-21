Black Knight's First Look: Bucking Historical Seasonal Trend, February Sees Delinquencies Rise; Prepayments Up 11 Percent, Driven by Softening Interest Rates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at February 2019 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.89%

Month-over-month change: 3.68%

Year-over-year change: -9.53%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.51%

Month-over-month change: -0.35%

Year-over-year change: -21.28%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 40,400

Month-over-month change: -19.52%

Year-over-year change: -13.49%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.66%

Month-over-month change: 11.10%

Year-over-year change: -8.75%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.48%

Month-over-month change: -23.35%

Year-over-year change: 5.76%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 2,019,000

Month-over-month change: 74,000

Year-over-year change: -179,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 502,000

Month-over-month change: -2,000

Year-over-year change: -195,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 264,000

Month-over-month change: -1,000

Year-over-year change: -67,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,284,000

Month-over-month change: 74,000

Year-over-year change: -244,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Mississippi: 10.16% Louisiana: 8.27% Alabama: 6.98% West Virginia: 6.42% Arkansas: 6.19%

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

North Dakota: 2.56% Idaho: 2.32% Washington: 2.30% Oregon: 2.23% Colorado: 2.01%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi: 2.98% Louisiana: 2.11% Alabama: 1.92% Arkansas: 1.78% Delaware: 1.39%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage

Washington: 0.88% Florida: 1.01% Hawaii: 1.58% Ohio: 2.43% Indiana: 3.67%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage

North Dakota: 18.67% South Dakota: 17.99% Virginia: 17.13% Minnesota: 16.57% Colorado: 14.67%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.

2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by April 1, 2019.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

For more information:





Michelle Kersch Mitch Cohen Black Knight, Inc. Black Knight, Inc. 904.854.5043 704.890.8158 michelle.kersch@bkfs.com mitch.cohen@bkfs.com

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.blackknightinc.com

