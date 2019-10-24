Black Knight's First Look: Despite Slight Seasonal Uptick, Mortgage Delinquencies Fall 11% From Last Year; Prepays More Than Double as Refi Wave Continues

- The national delinquency rate edged up seasonally in September to 3.53%, but fell 11.2% from one year prior for the largest year-over-year decline in eight months

- Both serious delinquencies and active foreclosure inventory fell in the month as well, with the latter falling to its lowest level since late 2005

- Western states - Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and California - continue to hold the nation's lowest non-current rates (all delinquencies plus active foreclosures)

- Prepayment activity (SMM) rose by 3% from August despite facing headwinds from the typical seasonal decline in home sale-related prepayments

- Prepays are now up 121% from the same time last year as falling rates continue to spur refinance activity