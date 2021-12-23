Black Knight's First Look: Mortgage Delinquencies Continue Steady Improvement; Active Foreclosures Fall to Yet Another Record Low Entering Final Month of 2021

- The national delinquency rate saw yet another month of steady improvement, with November's 4.1% monthly decline matching the 18-month average rate of reduction

- Despite serious delinquencies (loans 90+ days past due but not in foreclosure) falling another 80,000 from October, over 1 million such delinquencies remain, 2.5 times more than at the start of the pandemic

- Both foreclosure starts (3,700) and active foreclosure inventory (132,000) hit new record lows in November as borrowers continue to work through available forbearance and loss mitigation options

- More than 800,000 forbearance exits have occurred over the past 60 days, with nearly 560,000 homeowners remaining in post-forbearance loss mitigation

- Given the size of this population, both serious delinquency and foreclosure metrics demand close attention as we enter 2022

- Prepayment activity (SMM) fell by 8.9% in November to hit its lowest level in 22 months, as rising 30-year rates continue to put downward pressure on refinance volumes