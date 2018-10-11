Black Knight's First Look: Seasonal, Calendar and Hurricane-Related Pressures Result in Largest Single-Month Mortgage Delinquency Increase in Nearly a Decade
-- Mortgage delinquencies rose more than 13 percent in September, the largest single-month rise since November 2008
-- 16 of the last 19 Septembers have seen delinquencies increase, averaging a 5.2 percent rise over that time frame, the largest of any month during the calendar year
-- September 2018 also ended on a Sunday, which typically creates strong upward pressure on delinquencies
-- Hurricane Florence-related delinquencies spiked 38 percent month-over-month, with more than 6,000 borrowers already missing a payment as a direct result of the storm
-- Foreclosure starts posted a double-digit monthly decline, hitting a nearly 18-year low at just 40,000 for the month
-- Both the inventory of loans in active foreclosure and the foreclosure rate have now fallen below their pre-recession averages for the first time since the financial crisis
-- In the face of rising interest rates and affordability pressures, monthly prepayment activity -- now primarily driven by housing turnover -- fell by nearly 25 percent from August
09:00 ET
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reports the following "first look" at September 2018 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.97%
Month-over-month change: 13.22%
Year-over-year change: -9.77%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.52%
Month-over-month change: -4.45%
Year-over-year change: -26.00%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 40,000
Month-over-month change: -15.07%
Year-over-year change: -11.50%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.70%
Month-over-month change: -24.46%
Year-over-year change: -26.65%
Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 1.53%
Month-over-month change: -21.24%
Year-over-year change: -12.82%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 2,049,000
Month-over-month change: 240,000
Year-over-year change: -196,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 513,000
Month-over-month change: 7,000
Year-over-year change: -63,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 268,000
Month-over-month change: -13,000
Year-over-year change: -90,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,317,000
Month-over-month change: 228,000
Year-over-year change: -286,000
|
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
10.33%
|
Louisiana:
|
8.19%
|
Alabama:
|
7.14%
|
West Virginia:
|
6.80%
|
Arkansas:
|
6.32%
|
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
|
North Dakota:
|
2.53%
|
Idaho:
|
2.47%
|
Washington:
|
2.45%
|
Oregon:
|
2.24%
|
Colorado:
|
2.01%
|
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
|
Mississippi:
|
2.94%
|
Louisiana:
|
2.06%
|
Alabama:
|
1.89%
|
Arkansas:
|
1.77%
|
Rhode Island:
|
1.38%
|
Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage
|
Florida:
|
-29.62%
|
Texas:
|
-5.08%
|
New Jersey:
|
-1.53%
|
District of Columbia:
|
-0.52%
|
Nevada:
|
0.58%
|
Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage
|
Nebraska:
|
32.64%
|
Minnesota:
|
22.59%
|
Iowa:
|
20.55%
|
North Carolina:
|
19.37%
|
South Dakota:
|
17.22%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which
are rounded to the nearest hundred.
For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.
The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by Nov. 5, 2018.
For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to dataanalyticsinfo@bkfs.com.
About Black Knight
Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.
As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.
|
For more information:
|
Michelle Kersch
|
Mitch Cohen
|
Black Knight, Inc.
|
Black Knight, Inc.
|
904.854.5043
|
704.890.8158
SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.
Share this article