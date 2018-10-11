Black Knight's First Look: Seasonal, Calendar and Hurricane-Related Pressures Result in Largest Single-Month Mortgage Delinquency Increase in Nearly a Decade

-- Mortgage delinquencies rose more than 13 percent in September, the largest single-month rise since November 2008

-- 16 of the last 19 Septembers have seen delinquencies increase, averaging a 5.2 percent rise over that time frame, the largest of any month during the calendar year

-- September 2018 also ended on a Sunday, which typically creates strong upward pressure on delinquencies

-- Hurricane Florence-related delinquencies spiked 38 percent month-over-month, with more than 6,000 borrowers already missing a payment as a direct result of the storm

-- Foreclosure starts posted a double-digit monthly decline, hitting a nearly 18-year low at just 40,000 for the month

-- Both the inventory of loans in active foreclosure and the foreclosure rate have now fallen below their pre-recession averages for the first time since the financial crisis

-- In the face of rising interest rates and affordability pressures, monthly prepayment activity -- now primarily driven by housing turnover -- fell by nearly 25 percent from August