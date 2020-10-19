Black Mamba Rod Lift and Oil Baron Supply Join Forces, Increasing Run-Times, Preventing Tubing Wear and Cavitation in Progressive Cavity Wells.

Black Mamba & Oil Baron bring new design to sucker rod guides and sucker rod protection in progressive cavity wells. Tweet this

After presenting The Black Mamba to one of the largest operators in the region, Westerman's team jointly agreed, Oil Baron Supply needs to endorse, promote, and provide Black Mamba's products to the Australia-New Zealand market. Jonathan Martin, President for Black Mamba Rod Lift, was encouraged about a long-term cooperation with Oil Baron Supply after initial meetings and the enthusiasm that Westerman and team displayed. From Martin- "Our innovative design, unlike anything ever seen in the market, was initially designed to address critical buckling loads and sucker rod stability, while increasing erodible wear volume, bearing surface area, product life, flow area, and a drastic reduction in fluid turbulence in reciprocating rod lift wells. After launching our company and marketing campaign in the US in the second half of 2020, multiple groups came forward asking about The Black Mamba for use in PC wells, as it is a natural fit. Two or more fins, typically four, which in PC wells consistently spin in one region of the production tubing, provides tubing abrasion at a rate four times higher than the single fin Black Mamba. This is yet another reason how Black Mamba Rod Lift differentiates itself from sucker rod guide manufacturers, bringing entirely new solutions to the artificial lift industry."