BLACK ON THE BLOCK OFFICIALLY PARTNERS WITH STARTUPSTARTER FOR 2022 EQUITY CROWDFUNDING WEEK

The Black-owned and curated monthly festival, Black on the Block, has officially partnered with StartupStarter for the 2nd Annual Flagship Conference, 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week as part of a 3-day hybrid immersive & experiential event.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs, Issuers and Investors around the globe are coming together for the second annual Equity Crowdfunding Week Conference, in-person, hosted by StartupStarter, an on demand business education platform that launched in 2020. Equity Crowdfunding Week is a three-day experiential event showcasing the most innovative companies raising capital in the private markets from the US, Canada & Beyond. Now, with the addition of Black on the Block (BOTB), this completely immersive experience will have an added focus on providing access and opportunities to the BOTB audience looking to make a stamp in the world of startups and equity crowdfunding. The event is designed to increase investment opportunities for issuers, startups looking to learn more about launching an equity crowdfunding campaign and the future of retail investment through Regulation Crowdfunding.

Black on the Block, has partnered with StartupStarter for the 2nd Annual 2022 Equity Crowdfunding Week Conference. Tweet this Black on The Block x Equity Crowdfunding Week

The partnership will see Black on the Block Co-Founder, Lanie Edwards, as a panelist in "The Future of Minority Investment: Democratizing Access" panel. Edwards will be joined by panelist Morgan Stanley of Include Ventures, Netcapital and will be moderated by StartupStarter co-founder, Lorel Scott.

"This partnership creates an important opportunity to help our community of entrepreneurs and startups raise more capital and expand that reach into our diverse and marginalized communities for further advancement and job creation across the country. The goal is to open up this industry to our minority founders and change the page in a new chapter of raising capital as many in our community are not aware that this type of access exists to them." says Lorel Scott, Co-Founder and COO of StartupStarter.

Additionally, some of Black on the Block's most prominent vendors and food trucks will be added to the roster of participants which include, Vurger Guyz™, Buns n Tails, Kaylen Home, Astrokid®, and L.A. Wings & L.A. Steaks.

Equity Crowdfunding Week will take place on November 9th – 11th, 2022 at TubeScience Studios 655 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90021, powered by WebEx Events and live-streamed in the StartupStarter "ECW2022" App found in the IOS & Google Play Stores.

Register at the link HERE & check out the public MEDIA KIT at www.startupstarter.co/ecw-media-kit for sponsorship & speaking opportunities.

For Press inquiries, visit the press link located on the conference homepage.

SOURCE StartupStarter