Black-Owned Beauty Brand Herb'N Eden Receives $1.2M Investment to Leverage Growth Opportunities and Create Jobs

This new funding will amplify their efforts, enabling them to efficiently meet the demands of their rapidly growing clientele without sacrificing what makes them so successful: their all-natural therapeutic products.

"Through our tremendous growth, we still maintained the same formula and process of making our products," says Terran Lewis. "We know Black-owned businesses face challenges around funding and equitable partnerships. For us, it was important we remain the majority owners and stay faithful to the tried-and-true process our supporters count on us for."

Before receiving this funding, Herb'N Eden received remarkable success through grassroots efforts such as in-house marketing, hiring local workers for their warehouse and store, and maintaining the direction of the product development. Investors were attracted by their ability to sustain growth beyond the pandemic year while remaining risk-averse and prioritizing customer communications.

"From $260,000 in 2020 to $2.6M closing out 2021, during the pandemic, is remarkable," said co-founder and managing partner at The Core Venture Studio James Harris, one of the lead investors. "Their ability to scale their company while strengthening their relationship with their loyal customers drove Core's decision to invest in the Herb'N Eden team."

Quinton Lewis notes that the pandemic tested their resiliency. Rather than stop business when orders were backed up for months, they overly communicated updates to customers. As a result, they were able to see sustainable growth.

"It's amazing to see what we could accomplish in such a short amount of time," says Quinton. "In two to five years, we hope to continue to scale our business with the resources and connections made while also investing into the dreams of other Black entrepreneurs."

About Herb'N Eden:

Herb'N Eden's mission is to create holistic bath and body products that help maintain skin health. With products made from botanical ingredients and essential oils, Herb'N Eden strives to empower others with an alternative to the harsh chemicals found in today's market.

