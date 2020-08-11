Black Owned Business Directory and Resource Platform Official Black Wall Street Launches Annual OBWS Entrepreneur of The Year Awards presented by Snapchat
OBWS Entrepreneur of The Year, Innovator of The Year, Social Entrepreneur of The Year titles and a total of $30,000 will be awarded to three winners. Fifteen finalists will be featured across OBWS and Snapchat's platforms
Aug 11, 2020, 12:27 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black people are unmatched. Black entrepreneurs? A whole different league. Black-owned business directory Official Black Wall Street celebrates these trailblazing entrepreneurs. The inaugural OBWS Entrepreneur of The Year Awards, presented by Snapchat recognizes entrepreneurs that have made an undeniable impact on their community and industry.
Three winners will be presented with OBWS Entrepreneur of the Year, Innovator of the Year, and Social Entrepreneur of The Year awards. Respectively prizes of $15,000, $10,000 and $5,000 will be awarded. Fifteen finalists will be featured across OBWS and Snapchat's platforms.
Finalists will be selected by a panel of judges including OBWS Founder Mandy Bowman, Brianne Garrett of Forbes, Imani Ellis of The CCNYC & CULTURECON, Courtney Blount of Snap Inc, and Serial Entrepreneur Everette Taylor. Winners will be announced by Friday, August 28th, 2020.
Of creating the awards Bowman shares "Our goal is to create more opportunities to reward and support black-owned businesses. We're elated to kick-off the awards as one of many initiatives centered around black-owned businesses."
Participants can be self or peer nominated via www.officialblackwallstreet.com/OBWSAwards. To be considered, applications must be submitted by Sun. August 16th, 2020 11:59 PM EST.
About Official Black Wall Street,
Founded by Mandy Bowman in 2016, Official Black Wall Street(OBWS) is a next generation platform connecting consumers with black-owned businesses. Since originally starting as a spreadsheet in 2014 following the shooting of Mike Brown, OBWS has become the largest platform including the OBWS app helping black-owned businesses gain exposure, leads, and connect to much needed resources. OBWS boasts over 789K in social media followers, 278K in app downloads, and 600k+ in monthly pageviews.
Learn more by visiting OfficialBlackwallstreet.com follow @OBWSapp on Twitter and @OfficialBlackWallStreet on all other social media channels.
About Snap Inc.
We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.
For media inquiries contact:
[email protected]
de1989.co
SOURCE Official Black Wall Street