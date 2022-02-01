HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2015, lifestyle luxury brand TucciPolo, Inc. has been owned and operated by fashion designer Tochukwu Mbiamnozie. In 2021, the company relocated to Houston, Texas – where, during a pandemic – the independent designer has continued to expand his growing business. During Black History Month, TucciPolo highlights the success of black-owned businesses throughout the U.S. and the growing impact of black entrepreneurs on the fashion industry.

Black-Owned Business TucciPolo Celebrates Successful Relocation to Houston and Continued Growth During the Pandemic

TucciPolo is the brainchild of fashion designer and entrepreneur Tochukwu Mbiamnozie, a Nigerian immigrant who earned an MBA in International Business from the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. Before launching TucciPolo, Mbiamnozie began his career as an architect working in his home country of Nigeria. His unique vision couples sophisticated design techniques with luxurious materials to create unforgettable men's and women's shoes, boots, and fashion accessories.

"I wanted to create an alternative to mass-produced fashion that is both unique and luxurious," said Tochukwu Mbiamnozie. "I am proud that TucciPolo has grown from an idea I had while studying for my business degree in the U.S. to a growing small business serving my new neighbors here in Houston, as well as fashion-forward consumers across the country."

Celebrated annually in the U.S., Black History Month highlights the achievements of Black Americans, from business owners to entertainers and elected officials to public officials. Also known as African American History Month, the celebration begins each year on February 1. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month – and other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also celebrate Black history month.

TucciPolo's shoes and boots, belts, men's bags and handbags, wallets, accessories, and other luxury items are available for purchase online. One of the company's newest additions, a line of handcrafted Italian leather men's dress boots, launched this winter. Each handcrafted pair, available in twelve unique styles, is fur lined, made specifically to order, and shipped within fifteen days. The boots can be personalized with the owner's name, initials, or signature engraved on the sole.

Featuring modern design and crafted from the highest quality materials available worldwide, TucciPolo offers consumers an environmentally conscious fashion choice by using non-synthetic materials and manufacturing processes. Mbiamnozie's handcrafted designs are more durable than mass produced dress shoes, easier to clean, and more breathable – providing both comfort and style for a lifetime of wear.

About TucciPolo

Award-winning lifestyle luxury brand TucciPolo Inc. was founded in 2015 by Tochukwa Mbiamnozie. The independent fashion brand's handcrafted Italian leather shoes and boots deliver ready-to-wear luxury and feature more than unique 30 designs. TucciPolo's modern shoes and boots, belts, men's bags and handbags, wallets, accessories, and other luxury items combine the handcrafted luxury of Italian leather with modern design choices and exotic materials. Bespoke craftsmanship is delivered by expert European artisans and each item is carefully designed, selected, and created by hand. TucciPolo shares a unique vision – providing luxury lifestyle items for those who appreciate the finer things in life – inspired by a truly international vision and inspirational personal story. Mbiamnozie has founded three U.S.-based fashion brands. Now headquartered in Texas, TucciPolo continues to push the envelope in lifestyle luxury, bringing high-quality items from around the world directly to your doorstep.

