Black-owned commercial cleaning company announces official launch

ATLANTA, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabreeze Cleaning, a Black-owned commercial cleaning company based in Atlanta, GA, is announcing its official launch as a company.



With the ability to provide services to office buildings, athletic facilities, government facilities, schools, healthcare organizations, apartment and condominium communities and construction sites, Seabreeze Cleaning is unique due to its touchless method of cleaning.



"As a business owner, I understand the many things we have to do on a daily basis, and the plethora of issues that go through our minds, and cleaning just isn't one of those things," said Michael Montgomery, founder and CEO of Seabreeze Cleaning. "Especially, cleaning to the standard that's necessary to protect our customers and the public from contracting COVID-19' or any other infections or viruses."



"It's important that businesses open to the public maintain the utmost cleanliness to keep people healthy and safe, and that's where we come in. We offer many services including electrostatic disinfection, janitorial services, deep cleaning and sanitizing, power washing, and valet trash services."



In the midst of the pandemic, businesses are charged with stepping up their cleaning efforts to protect the public, and reduce the risk of people contracting the virus from surfaces in their facilities.



In fact, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, released a guide to businesses on the appropriate practices for cleaning. Additionally, there are specific guidelines for certain facilities.



One of the things that sets Seabreeze Cleaning apart from other cleaning services is their touchless approach, specifically their use of electrostatic disinfection sprayers, which corporations and government facilities have implemented in their cleaning routines.



This particular piece of equipment is used to turn disinfectant liquid into aerosols and then apply a charge to each droplet so that they are attracted to surfaces through electrostatic forces which are greater than gravity. They're ideal for healthcare, education, and sporting facilities, as well as office buildings.



"Our technicians are trained in our unique touchless cleaning methods, designed with your business in mind. So if you're a business owner and you're interested in protecting your customers and your staff, we'd love to be the ones that you trust with the cleanliness and care of your facility. Because we understand that it's not just about cleaning but health and safety as well," Montgomery said.



For more information or to talk to a representative about the cleanliness of your facility, please visit https://cleanwithseabreeze.com/



