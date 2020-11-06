Black-Owned CPA and Financial Services Firms Announce New Name and Brand
New Website Makes it Easy to Find and Do Business with the Group's Members
Nov 06, 2020, 20:50 ET
BALTIMORE, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A 35-year-old association of Black-owned certified public accountant (CPA) and financial services firms will reveal its new organizational brand and firm-searchable website on November 12, 2020 at Noon.
The Diverse Organization of Firms (DOF) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit association whose active members are Black and other minority owners of licensed CPA and financial services firms. Member firms provide a variety of accounting, finance, tax and consulting services to corporations, small businesses, government, nonprofit organizations and individuals across the globe.
WHAT:
Press conference on organizational name change and new website where the public can find Black-owned CPA and financial services firms.
WHO:
DOF Executive Committee members, including:
Chairman Odysseus Lanier, CPA, partner, Enterprise Risk Advisory Services, McConnell & Jones LLP, Houston, TX and Washington, DC – the second largest Black CPA firm in the country.
WHERE:
Online via Zoom.
WHY:
To raise public awareness of the existence of Black-owned CPA and financial services firms, to address supplier diversity issues, and to dispel claims that Black-owned CPA and financial services firms are hard to find.
WHEN:
Thursday, November 12, 2020 -- 12 pm/Noon
HOW:
Participants must log on to Zoom by 11:45 a.m. and be prepared to share their first and last names. Use the information below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84783309066?pwd=RTVmWXgxbUxlMG0zV3lMQ 2FHa3R5dz09; Meeting ID: 847 8330 9066 Passcode: 390350
About the Diverse Organization of Firms
The Diverse Organization of Firms was established in 1986 as the Division of Firms of the National Association of Black Accountants. In 2015, DOF became an independent 501(c)(3) organization and in July 2020, changed its name. DOF's mission is to empower, educate and advocate for the accounting profession to ensure innovation, mentorship, relevancy and continued value.
Media Contact: Nate Pope
443-354-8604 x 102
[email protected]
