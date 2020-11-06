Black-Owned CPA and Financial Services Firms Announce New Name and Brand

BALTIMORE, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A 35-year-old association of Black-owned certified public accountant (CPA) and financial services firms will reveal its new organizational brand and firm-searchable website on November 12, 2020 at Noon.

The Diverse Organization of Firms (DOF) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit association whose active members are Black and other minority owners of licensed CPA and financial services firms. Member firms provide a variety of accounting, finance, tax and consulting services to corporations, small businesses, government, nonprofit organizations and individuals across the globe.