Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform

CONYERS, Ga., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially.

Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of financial assistance opportunities from both the government and the private sector. Tax credits which small businesses may qualify for will also be included in the database.

Novae secures funding for small businesses everywhere! Novae provides the most transparent BUSINESS CREDIT and FUNDING program in the industry. Join the Novae family and start the journey to financial freedom! NOVAE offers the ideal working environment for entrepreneurs to thrive and do what they do best!

Novae founder Reco McCambry says that the grants his team is gathering for inclusion in the database range from $500 to $5 million in size, and are designed to help business owners serve their communities. The grants include town- and city-based grants to revitalize local businesses and create jobs, and federal and think tank grants to support renewable energy, tech, and innovation.

"The idea is to make it as easy as possible for small businesses to locate the support they need to grow," McCambry says. "Whether you're a mom and pop shop or a good-sized startup, you may be doing something that one of these agencies wants to promote for the sake of the public good."

McCambry notes that most of the grants which have so far been located and placed in the Novae Grants database are intended for small businesses with 6-100 employees, though some are also intended for larger businesses and sole proprietor startups.

"We know that local businesses make us more secure," McCambry told me in our interview, "and we know that innovation often comes from startups. There are a lot of organizations that recognize this and offer funding to support these missions. But not many people know how to find these grants, and many assume they won't qualify because they aren't in some specialized public service role. Our mission is to change that and bring this money into our communities."

The Novae Grants search engine is now available at novaemoney.com. In addition to grants, Novae also helps companies build business credit, provides access to traditional business funding, and offers businesses the ability to provide consumer financing for their high-ticket offerings.

Novae and CEO McCambry's mission to increase access to financing for businesses and customers in underserved communities has helped the company and its CEO to earn numerous awards and distinctions in recent years. Novae has been included on the Inc 5000 list of the 5000 fastest-growing businesses in America for two years running , while McCambry was recently named Innovator of the Year at the annual Bank Customer Experience Summit and received an Outstanding Leadership Award at Money2.0 this Spring.

McCambry hopes that the new grant search database, combined with Novae's other offerings to assist businesses and consumers with financing for large purchases, will help to create prosperity for communities that have often been shut out of traditional banking and grant services.

Contact:

Arielle Dothard

6787503787

[email protected]

SOURCE Novae LLC