Black Owned Hair Care Line, My Curl Products, Is Changing The Natural Hair Game During The Pandemic By Offering At Home Solutions To Help People Around The World Maintain Their Hair With Virtual One-On-One Coaching, And An All-inclusive Curl Styling Kit

The Natural Curl Styling Kit is selling out! For those who want to try the products for a minimum investment, the sample size curl kit is the perfect option. My Curl Products complete line has been salon tested on all hair textures by professional stylists. The product line consists of: Clean Slate Shampoo, Rehydrate Intense Moisture Conditioner, Moist Restore Leave-in Conditioner, Curl Foaming Mousse, Curl Sauce Gel, My Curl Body, Clean Slate Scalp Treatment, Gloss Heat Protectant, and newly released Xtra Curls Defining Gel. My Curl Products have everything you need to help keep your hair healthy, moisturized, beautiful, and manageable every day.

With over 20 years of experience with natural hair, Master Stylist Lisa Fuller @stylesbylisa is a trailblazer within the natural hair community. From the start, she's always had a passion for helping people see the beauty in their natural tresses, as she knows for many, it's directly correlated with self-esteem. It is why Lisa and her team have worked tirelessly to create a product line that is easy to use, and works on all textures. Since opening Styles by Lisa, a relaxer-free salon in Charlotte, NC, in 2004, Lisa has empowered both stylists and clients to embrace the natural hair lifestyle. Lisa Fuller is known as "the people's stylist." Before the pandemic, she traveled across the country with her team to service clients and educate stylists. Now, in this new reality, she offers free virtual consultations to people all over the world. Lisa has amassed a digital foot-print of over 100k followers and has created her lane in the beauty industry with My Curl Products.

Lisa Fuller is a former music executive with over two decades of experience in the entertainment industry. She was involved in the marketing and sales for some of the industry's top-charting artists, such as Whitney Houston, Christina Aguilera, Biggie, Maroon 5, TLC, Usher, NSYNC, and the Backstreet Boys, to name a few. She has now transferred those valuable skills promoting artists into building this fantastic beauty brand, My Curl Products.

