Black-owned, Indie Brand Vow Beauty Enters Walmart

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vow Beauty announces the expansion of its Something Borrowed...Something BHA 2% Toner retail footprint to walmart.com. The active-ingredient, Gen Z friendly brand is known for its clean, pH balanced, cruelty-free formulas that feature active ingredients in high concentrations at or below $25.

Something Borrowed...Something BHA 2% Toner brightens skin by targeting hyperpigmentation, uneven texture and clogged pores. The gentle, vegan formula includes skin soothing green tea extract, moisturizing glycerin and anti-inflammatory orange blossom water. Formulated at a select pH range of 3.1-3.4 to penetrate the skin barrier, Something Borrowed...Something BHA 2% Toner is accessibly priced at $9.97 - making it one of the lowest priced BHA exfoliants in the market.

"Our partnership with Walmart is evidence of Vow Beauty's commitment to produce highly effective, reasonably priced skin care products that leverage the same science, ingredients and formulation techniques of higher-priced competitors," said Tangie Griffin, Founder of Vow Beauty. "Walmart's vote of confidence in Vow Beauty is affirming and, hopefully, the beginning of a long lasting relationship."

Something Borrowed...Something BHA 2% Toner is available now on walmart.com.

About Vow Beauty

Vow Beauty® was founded in 2015 to address the skin care needs of people affected by hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, enlarged pores, fine lines, wrinkles, dark under eye circles, and blemishes. Our products feature science-backed active ingredients at some of the highest concentrations in the market, are pH balanced to penetrate the skin barrier, packaged sustainably, cruelty-free and exclude ingredients that are negatively rated by leading environmental groups. We are also accessibly priced at $25 or less!

Vow Beauty's branding cheekily re-imagines the commitment themes of marriage to encourage self-care. This branding flows through the product naming convention, the product instructions (which are Vows the user must take) and the packaging. We believe that #vowskin can be achieved with appropriate skin care product selection and a commitment to their continued use for at least 30 days. ...So take the Vow to put your skin care first!

Contact:

S. Lynch

***@vow-beauty.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12923400

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Vow Beauty