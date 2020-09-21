Black-Owned Triathlon and Cycling Apparel Brand Launches for Multi-Sport Athletes

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VARLO announced the official launch of its premier international brand. The company joins the ranks of top multi-sport companies focusing on performance apparel for triathlon and cycling.

Participation in triathlon and multi-sport has seen a steady incline in recent years. With new involvement, adoption with NCAA sports, and outreach programs, VARLO plans to offer high-performance technical wear to both new and experienced athletes alike in the multi-sport community. The newly launched performance brand includes men's and women's cycling and triathlon garments competitively priced, ranging from $90 to $280. VARLO also offers custom apparel services and accessories while shipping domestically and internationally.

"We are creating something incredibly unique and special. I'm thrilled for what we have to share and offer athletes from all backgrounds," said Soj Jibowu, chief officer of VARLO. "We are rooted in three guiding principles: exceptional quality, responsiveness, and team mindset. Our commitment is to empower all athletes to conquer the goals of tomorrow."

VARLO's journey began in 2018 with the conceptual idea to create top-performance apparel that would aid multi-sport athletes. The Philadelphia-based company has since grown from that idea to working with a team of designers, textile engineers, and manufacturers to provide best-in-class apparel. The company offers technical garments for triathlon and cycling and is set to expand production with additional lines in the Spring of 2021.

To learn more about VARLO and the performance and apparel lines, please visit www.varlosports.com.

About VARLO

Founded in 2018, VARLO is a premier multi-sport brand providing athletes with specially designed and engineered athletic garments that feature the most innovative performance triathlon suits, kits, and apparel. VARLO's mission is to provide the best products by never sacrificing quality and executing upon innovation.

