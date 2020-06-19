Black Public Media Convenes Creatives on #BlackLivesMatter and COVID-19

NEW YORK, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As it celebrates its 40th anniversary, Black Public Media (BPM) is convening Black creatives and content makers with industry insiders and funders for the second biannual National Black Media Story Summit (BMSS). The topic: how to distribute the Black stories so crucial to navigating these extraordinary times when #blackstoriesmatter more than ever across platforms including public television, commercial media and extended reality (XR). The virtual event will focus on combating challenges specific to the Black creative community and the importance of maintaining Black control of Black stories. The conference, free and open to the public with registration, runs Tuesday, June 23, through Thursday, June 25.

The summit opens on June 23 at 7 p.m. ET with "The Pandemic Pivot" townhall. Representatives from organizations including the Apollo Theater and the Gathering Spot will discuss how they are shifting to develop online events showcasing Black talent in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Wednesday, June 24, will feature the 2:30 p.m. panel session "Rebuilding the Distribution Ecosystem, addressing how Black content makers can use the current disruption in traditional distribution systems caused by the COVID pandemic to help them level the playing field.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and the renewed call for justice by the #BlackLivesMatter movement, have highlighted not only the inequities faced by the Black community here in the U.S. and globally but those of storytelling itself," said BPM Executive Director Leslie Fields-Cruz. "Black creatives and executives in media must be a part of the decision-making on what stories are told so that these stories share the full breadth of diversity of our experiences."

The summit closes on June 25 with a National Pride Month salute to trailblazing director Marlon Riggs, showcasing snippets of his work in a "Clips and Conversations" viewing party at 2:30 pm followed at 7 p.m. by the BPM 40th Anniversary Virtual House Party featuring music and a special DIY menu created by celebrity chef Ricky Moore.

The National Black Media Story Summit is free, but donations are welcome. To register, visit www.blackpublicmedia.org. For more on Black Public Media and their 40th anniversary celebrations, follow the hashtag #BPM40th or follow BPM on Facebook or Instagram at @blackpublicmedia, or Twitter @BLKpublicmedia.

