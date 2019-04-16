Black Rain Relaunches Brand with 420 Sponsorship

OAKLAND, Calif., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick-off their new branding, packaging and website, Black Rain is participating in the DJ Snoopadelic, aka Snoop Dogg and Berner 420 events in San Francisco as part of A Smoker's Dream Weekend with VIP Events April 19th and 20th. "We're excited to sponsor Snoop Dogg and Berner," says Black Rain Founder Claude Allen, "and we are proud to be a part of 420 eve and 420 day festivities with all the great talent involved."

LiveBlackRain.com supporting amazing artists at their 420 celebration events with VIP concert and after-party tickets. L-R Other Black Rain Warriors: Photo 1: Lisa A., Photo 2: Claude Allen, Yvonne Chatman, Cherish Allen, Photo 3: Yvonne C. photo credit: Green Eyed Media

It's a core belief at this family-run business that hemp makes a difference in people's wellbeing. While medical studies are lagging, Black Rain has built a passionate following of those attributing strong health outcomes because of their products. "Our hemp extract products provide safe, legal, homeopathic support for health and wellness," says Mr. Allen. "I created Black Rain to help my family deal with wellness it worked for us. I'm glad to have my family here today."

Living an Empowered Life

Black Rain Hemp Extract CBD Enhanced Water, natural and other exciting flavors — are produced at fully-certified facilities using lab-tested potent extracts. All batches are tested for safety, quality, and correct dosages. If you're ready to join the ranks of the veterans, survivors, and other Black Rain warriors who are living empowered lives, start incorporating CBD into your life. The new site is ready for business with its flagship product, hemp extract CBD infused 8.5 pH alkaline water.

About the Brand Re-Launch

"The Black Rain Team were outstanding to work with. Their strong sense of mission and purpose really shines through in the quality they bring to their products. We're excited to gather more stories of hemp extract wellness through our Black Rain Warrior Stories campaign," says Susan Rust CEO of 4Blooms.Guru , a boutique branding and marketing agency in the cannabis space who spearheaded the rebrand and relaunch of Black Rain's new ecommerce site.

About Black Rain

Black Rain is a local Oakland family-owned producer of Hemp CBD infused products. Their products are independent lab-tested to ensure safety, quality, and purity. Their hemp extract softgels are pharmaceutical grade quality, and the production facilities hold the highest quality control certifications. The entire product line is organic, free of microbes and pesticides, and labeled in compliance with government regulations.

The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. Required notice by Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Contact: Susan Rust, John Olchak

866.420.6464

