Black Rifle Coffee Company Brings Back Popular Liberty Roast to Support Deployed Troops, Military Veterans

SALT LAKE CITY, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), America's leading veteran-owned and operated coffee company, is bringing back one of its most popular and patriotic brews just in time for Independence Day. Now through July 11, each purchase of BRCC's iconic Liberty Roast -- online or in any BRCC shop -- will support the company's mission of donating 1 million cups of coffee to active-duty troops serving at home and overseas. Service members and first responders are welcome to stop by BRCC shops for a complimentary bag of coffee.

Black Rifle Coffee Company

Soldiers' Angels, a non-profit organization that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families, will support the effort by coordinating large-scale domestic and overseas coffee drops.

Select members of BRCC's Coffee Club will make coffee drops to service members in their own communities.

"As a veteran-owned business, we're always looking for new ways to give back to the service community," said BRCC's Vice President of Marketing Molly Schweickert. "Independance Day is an opportunity for us to appreciate the freedoms we enjoy in this country and to remember the men and women still serving under its flag. We're proud to be American, and we're proud to work with the BRCC community and partners like Soldiers' Angels to help fuel the men and women still sacrificing for our liberties."

"Soldiers' Angels is honored to once again partner with BRCC and ensure we get Liberty Roast into the hands of as many service members and veterans as possible," said Amy Palmer, President and CEO of Soldiers' Angels. "It's through great partnerships like this one that we are able to continue our vision at Soldiers' Angels, May No Soldier Go Unloved."

BRCC is a mission-motivated company that exists to give back to active-duty service members, veterans, military families, and first responders. Last year, the company donated more than 6 million cups of coffee and $770,000 to the service community.

The Liberty Roast

BRCC's Liberty Roast is a medium-bodied roast with hints of almond, honey, grapefruit, minimal acidity, and maximum freedom.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company:

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-owned coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. They're committed to supporting veterans, first responders, and the American way of life. With every purchase made, they give back. Learn more at: blackriflecoffee.com/pages/about-us.

About Soldiers' Angels:

Soldiers' Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers' Angels "Angel" volunteers assist veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-0583415). Learn more at www.soldiersangels.org.

Media Contact:

Farahn Morgan

[email protected]

276.393.5677

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Black Rifle Coffee Company