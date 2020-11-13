Black Rifle Coffee Company Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Most Participants in a Coffee Tasting Video Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), America's leading veteran-owned and operated coffee company, set the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Most participants in a coffee tasting video conference during a Cisco Webex video conference call on Saturday, November 7. During the nearly two-hour event led by former Green Beret and BRCC Founder and CEO Evan Hafer, Marine Veteran and BRCC co-CEO Tom Davin, former Army Ranger & BRCC co-founder Mat Best, and Marine Veteran & BRCC partner Logan Stark, nearly 3,000 participants tuned in with a total of 979 participants submitting qualifying photographs of themselves enjoying a cup of coffee to claim the title.

"Black Rifle Coffee isn't just a company, it's a community of people who love great coffee and support service members and veterans," said BRCC Founder and CEO Evan Hafer. "And that community is at the center of everything we do. They're why we're constantly striving to roast better coffee, build better products, and create more inspiring content. We're so grateful for the support and partnership of our friends and customers in breaking this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title and always. We wouldn't be where we are without them."

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-owned coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military.

