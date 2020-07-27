Black Rifle Coffee Company Teams Up With OSD & Soldiers' Angels to Deliver Fresh-Roasted Coffee to Deployed Troops

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), America's leading Veteran-owned and operated, premium, small-batch coffee roastery, is teaming up with Operation Supply Drop and Soldiers' Angels to deliver more than 30,000 bags of fresh, roast-to-order coffee to troops serving overseas, veterans, and active reserves.

The delivery comes at the culmination of BRCC's Independence Day "Buy a Bag, Give a Bag" campaign, a BRCC community-powered initiative designed to serve those who serve America. For every purchase of BRCC's limited release Liberty Roast -- a medium-bodied coffee with hints of almond, honey, grapefruit, minimal acidity, and maximum freedom -- BRCC is donating a bag to deployed servicemen and women.

"For those of us who belong to the Veteran community, Independence Day has a special meaning," said BRCC founder & CEO and former Green Beret Evan Hafer. "It represents a distinctly American tradition of making sacrifices for the people we care about and the ideas that make us free. The men and women still wearing the uniform are advancing that legacy. Because of organizations like Operation Supply Drop and Soldiers' Angels that share our values and do the hard work to make these deliveries possible, we're able to continue giving back to the men and women serving and sacrificing for this country."

Through longstanding partnerships with Operation Supply Drop and Soldiers' Angels, BRCC has been able to deliver hundreds of thousands of bags of coffee to active duty service members stationed all over the globe.

Operation Supply Drop, about whom Coffee or Die wrote, "Might be the coolest military support organization ever," has been "Making Fun Where There Is None" by supplying video games, coffee and other bad*** items to troops deployed overseas and to installation recreation centers, day rooms and medical facilities state-side. To date, over 1.5 million games and over 2 million cups of coffee have been provided to our warfighters through this irreplaceable program.

"The value of a cup of coffee cannot be overstated, especially in the context of our programs," said OSD & Operation Supply Drop CEO Glenn D. Banton, Sr. "We've had the pleasure of partnering with BRCC on numerous initiatives through a few of our companies over the years. We appreciate serving our brothers and sisters overseas and at home alongside a pragmatic, veteran-owned and unapologetically American company."

Soldiers' Angels global network of volunteers -- representing all 50 states and 12 countries abroad -- work tirelessly to ensure that those who serve or have served are supported, uplifted, and remembered through a variety of support programs.

"We are so grateful for Black Rifle Coffee Company's long-standing commitment to give back to our nation's service members and veterans. Thanks to their generosity, BRCC is helping Soldiers' Angels in our mission to provide much-needed aid, comfort, and resources to the military veteran community. At a time when resources are stretched around the country, BRCC once again has gone above and beyond to serve our nation's heroes," said Amy Palmer, CEO and President of Soldiers' Angels.

About Black Rifle Coffee:

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-owned and operated coffee company that specializes in premium, small-batch, roast-to-order coffee. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer and Army Ranger Mat Best, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. They're committed to supporting veterans, law enforcement, and the American way of life. With every purchase you make, they give back. Learn more at: blackriflecoffee.com/pages/about-us.

About Operation Supply Drop:

Operation Supply Drop™ is a part of OSD's Veteran Support Ecosystem™. OSD is America's Veteran Support Ecosystem™ enhancing lives through community engagement. Since 2010, OSD has enabled over 1,500,000 veterans, active military and their family members to thrive through award-winning initiatives including: Operation Supply Drop®, Games to Grunts™, Heroic Forces™, Heroes Gone Wild™, VETOBER® Foundation, 8-Bit Salute™ & 76 Operators™. Operation Supply Drop, Inc. dba Operation Supply Drop 501(c)(3) EIN 27-3842517. Learn more at: WeAreOSD.org & OperationSupplyDrop.org

About Soldiers' Angels:

Soldiers' Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the mother of two American soldiers, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers' Angels "Angel" volunteers assist veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-0583415). Learn more at www.soldiersangels.org.

