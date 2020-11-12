Black Rifle Coffee Company to Host Twitch Charity Stream to Benefit the Boot Campaign

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) has announced it will host its second annual Twitch charity stream on November 15 at 10 a.m. CST to benefit the Boot Campaign, a non-profit organization that works to unite Americans to honor and restore the lives of veterans and military families through individualized care.

During the 12-hour event hosted by former Army Ranger & BRCC co-founder Mat Best and Army Veteran & Executive Producer Eli Cuevas, and featuring popular streaming personalities Baddie, Kings, Klean, Willerz, Donut Operator, Tweek, Tay and many more, streamers will play "Call of Duty: Warzone" and have the opportunity to bid on gear donated by pro-veteran partners.

Streamers will be able to donate throughout the entire event, and all proceeds will go directly to the Boot Campaign.

During last year's livestream, BRCC & Leupold Optics raised more than $72,000 in support of veteran wellness through the Boot Campaign. With a growing list of sponsors that includes Leupold Optics, Hiperfire Triggers, Shooting Surplus, FN, FN Herstal, Victory Archery, 1791 Gunleather, Scent Crusher, CanCooker Inc., Cortland Line Company, Mountain Primal Meats, Duke Cannon, Mammoth Coolers, and Eberlestock, BRCC hopes to raise more than $100,000 during this year's stream.

"Black Rifle Coffee Company has the privilege of hosting this fundraiser, but it's the strength and generosity of the community that will make it a success," said former Army Ranger and BRCC Co-Founder Mat Best. "For us, this is about having fun, hanging out with friends online and doing some good while we're at it. Streamers who show up and give are the real heroes here. Through their donations to the Boot Campaign, they're supporting one of the most innovative veterans support groups in the country."

Established in 2009, Boot Campaign's mission is to unite Americans to honor and restore the lives of veterans and military families through individualized programs. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau and with a Platinum rating from GuideStar, more than 87% of funds raised by Boot Campaign go directly to its mission-minded programs. To learn more, visit www.bootcampaign.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the handle @bootcampaign.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-owned coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. They're committed to supporting veterans, first responders, and the American way of life. With every purchase made, they give back. Learn more at: blackriflecoffee.com/pages/about-us.

