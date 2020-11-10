Black Sage Contributes to Successful Drone Detections at Incheon International Airport

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illegal drones were detected approximate to the Incheon International Airport by a C-UAS system featuring Black Sage technology and layered sensors installed at Incheon International Airport. Air traffic quickly and safely returned to normal due to the efficiency and effectiveness of the airport authority's security system and protocols.

Drones pose an increasing threat to airline passengers and airports worldwide. The number of illegal drones entering the airspace of major international airports continues to increase annually.

Black Sage's Sawtooth Counter UAS Solution

Black Sage's DefenseOS® command and control software integrates and manages a layered defense network comprising sensors and effectors. The advanced technology integrates with partner sensor suites and maximizes their effectiveness.

"Black Sage is proud to work with our partners at Incheon International Airport Corporation to increase the safety of passengers arriving and departing from their airport," stated Trent Morrow, Black Sage's Chief Strategy Officer. "Our Counter UAS solutions are deployed with militaries and airports worldwide protecting people and critical infrastructure."

About Incheon International Airport

Incheon International Airport is one of the world's largest airports and a leader in airport safety and security. In 2019, the airport served 71 million passengers. Incheon International Airport was named the winner of World's Best Transit Airport in 2020. Terminal 2 at Incheon International Airport was named World's Best Airport Terminal in 2020.

About Black Sage

Black Sage is a CUAS solutions provider and systems integration partner, serving military organizations, internal security agencies, and airport authorities worldwide. Our mission is to protect civilian and military personnel from unmanned threats. Black Sage's open architecture DefenseOS® command and control software is the nerve center that controls industry-leading sensors and effectors required for a modular, layered air defense network. Black Sage's Innovation Lab coupled with our three research facilities representing urban, rural, and remote environments enables rapid prototyping, testing, and integration. These resources enable Black Sage's solutions to defend against the constant evolution of UAS threat capabilities.

