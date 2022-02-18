Black Seed Oil Market - 37% of the growth to originate from APAC| Health Benefits Of Black Seed Oil to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Black Seed Oil Market: Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil to drive growth

There has been an increase in the consumption of black seed oil due to the associated health benefits. Black seed oil aids in reducing high blood pressure, minimizing high cholesterol, improving rheumatoid arthritis symptoms, decreasing asthma symptoms, and subsiding upset stomach pains. Consumers are increasingly becoming conscious of their health, and they have started opting for "better-for-you" food ingredients that are healthy and safe to consume. Furthermore, black seed oil can be consumed in either capsule or liquid form. Thus, the health benefits of black seed oil are expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Black Seed Oil Market: Revenue-Generating Segment Analysis

This market outlook report segments the black seed oil market by Product (Liquid and CS and P) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The liquid segment held the largest black seed oil market share in 2020 and will continue to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Black seed oil in liquid form is available in the market in variants such as pure liquid, viscous serum, and liquid extracts. Amazing Herbs Nutraceuticals Inc (Amazing Herbs), Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH (Henry Lamotte), Hab Shifa, Organika Health Products Inc. Black seed oil in liquid form is a spicy oil that is used predominantly in culinary applications and salad dressings. Furthermore, being a rich source of omega-6 fatty acid named linoleic acid, black seed oil in liquid form is widely used in the preparation of numerous curries, soups, bakery products, sauces, marinades, and others.

The APAC region led the black seed oil market in 2020, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as improved growing methods and increased cultivating acreage for the plant. China and India are projected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period. The growing use of black seed oil in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries is predicted to boost market revenue. Increasing consumption of functional meals enriched with natural ingredients, such as curries, soups, sauces, and bakery items, is predicted to drive the demand for black seed oil in the region throughout the forecast period.

Key Queries Addressed

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will drive black seed oil market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the black seed oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the black seed oil industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of black seed oil market vendors

Black Seed Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.83% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 20.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries China, US, India, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazing Herbs, Farouk Systems Inc., Hab Shifa, Hakeem Herbals Ltd., Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, INLIFE Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Life Extension Foundation Buyers Club Inc., Organika Health Products Inc., Sabinsa Corp., and Swanson Health Products Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

