Black Soldier Fly Larvae Ingredients Receive FDA Recommendation for Poultry Diets

Research conducted by EnviroFlight on broiler chickens with Dr. Kimberly Livingston, Assistant Professor in Nutrition, Immunology and Physiology at North Carolina State University, and on laying hens with Dr. Paul Patterson, Professor of Poultry Science at Penn State University, supports the value of these ingredients for inclusion in feed for poultry species. This research was performed with ingredients produced at the EnviroFlight facility that have met the highest quality standards established by the U.S. Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

"Black Soldier Fly Larvae ingredients (meal, oil and whole larvae) produced by EnviroFlight provide an exciting nutrient option for laying hens with significant amounts of energy, protein, essential amino acids, fatty acids and minerals that support the hens' body weight, egg production and quality," commented Dr. Patterson.

EnviroFlight is pleased to be able to support this new market opportunity with the first U.S. based, pet food grade, FSMA compliant facility opening in the fourth quarter of 2018. EnviroFlight's facility in Maysville, Kentucky, will allow for production of dried BSFL to the capacity of up to 3,200 tonnes/year.

"We are thrilled to be the first U.S. commercial producer of BSFL, and to bring EnviroFlight products to the animal feed and pet food industries. Global need for sustainable protein continues to grow as the world population is expected to increase to over 9 billion people by 2050, and we are proud to be part of the solution to this challenge," said Dr. Liz Koutsos, President of EnviroFlight.

EnviroFlight, LLC, a joint venture between Intrexon Corporation (NYSE : XON ) and Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE : DAR ), is a leader in sustainable animal and plant nutrition aiming to drive transformative change in the global food supply. EnviroFlight's mission is to develop sustainable animal and plant nutrients using regionally available, low-value materials, emphasizing: production of nutrients in a socially responsible way; eliminating toxins, hormones, and antibiotics from our food supply; and reducing the environmental and financial costs to our food supply.

Intrexon Corporation (NYSE : XON ) is Powering the Bioindustrial Revolution with Better DNA™ to create biologically-based products that improve the quality of life and the health of the planet.

Darling Ingredients Inc. is a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, technical, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

