Black Tie Moving Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies by Inc. Magazine

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching its franchise opportunity late last year, Black Tie Moving, a luxury moving and relocation concept, was named by Inc. magazine as one of the nation's fastest-growing franchises in 2019. Black Tie Moving was ranked No. 1,514 on the magazine's 38th annual Inc. 5000 list. Highly-regarded as one of the most prestigious rankings of the nation's top 5,000 fast-growing private companies, the Inc. 5000 represents an in-depth, comprehensive look at the companies driving the economy's independent and midsized business sector. Black Tie Moving remains ahead of the competition boasting an impressive 273 percent growth rate over the last three years.

Distinguished companies are ranked by percentage of revenue growth over a three-year period. To earn recognition on the prestigious list, applicants must have proven themselves with increased growth, revenue and reputation within the industry. Earning a spot among the most elite companies on the Inc. 5000 is considered the gold standard of entrepreneurial success as a rising private business and industry-leader.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. magazine alongside some of the most influential brands in the nation for the third year in a row," said Dustin Black, founder and CEO of Black Tie Moving. "Black Tie Moving has seen incredible growth since launching its franchise opportunity less than a year ago. We could not have gotten here without our incredible franchisees who are fully dedicated to providing a high-quality, luxury moving experience. We look forward to continued growth in the coming years as we strive to become the world's largest and most respected moving company."

Celebrity-fueled and highly rated by customers across all of its locations, Black Tie Moving provides homeowners with the ultimate customer experience during one of the more stressful times in their lives. The Nashville-based company holds its movers to a higher standard of presentation and professionalism, while offering affordable comprehensive moving services such as utility services to ensure a streamlined, stress-free and simplified moving experience. As a result of the brand's professionalism and high-level service mentality, Black Tie Moving has garnered the interest of celebrity names like Tony Romo as a client and Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox as a business partner. In addition, the brand has been named the official moving company of high-profile organizations like the Tennessee Titans and Memphis Grizzlies as well as the preferred mover of the Keller Williams and RE/MAX real estate offices across the nation.

Since its inception in 2013, Black Tie Moving has grown from five corporate locations to more than 30 locations nationwide through franchising. Black Tie Moving is actively seeking qualified and like-minded franchisees with a passion for business and customer service. The initial investment for Black Tie Moving ranges from $128,000-$202,800. Franchisees receive training for both themselves and the movers they hire, as well as access to the company's central call center that handles all sales, customer service, national sales and more in order to give franchisees more time to run their business. Franchisees are given exclusive territories with populations of 500,000 or less.

For the full Inc. 5000 ranking, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2019/top-private-companies-2019-inc5000.html. For more information regarding the Black Tie Moving franchise opportunity, please visit www.blacktiemoving.com/franchise.

About Black Tie Moving®

Black Tie Moving is a luxury moving and relocation franchise, founded in 2013 by Dustin Black, a two-time Inc. 5000 Entrepreneur. The Nashville-based company's mission is to provide customers the best moving experience possible through highly trained movers, premiere customer service and a la carte concierge services. With clients like Carrie Underwood and partners like Rascal Flatts' lead singer Gary LeVox, the company has received recognition for its top-notch services for more than 60,000 customers. The company was recognized by the Inc. 500 list in 2017 for its 1,109% three year growth rate, and by the Inc. 5000 list in 2018 and 2019 for continuing that growth at a rate of 423% and 273% respectively. Black Tie Moving started franchising in 2018 and anticipates selling 100 franchises and 11 corporate locations over the next year. For more information about Black Tie Moving, visit www.blacktiemoving.com, and to learn more about franchise opportunities visit www.blacktiemoving.com/franchise.

