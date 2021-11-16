Black Tree Resort Announces Their Holiday "Experience the Love Gift Box"

LAKE GEORGE, Colo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Tree Resort announces "Experience the Love Gift Boxes" to add joy to gifting a glamping experience while also providing a gift-wrapped box under the tree.

Black Tree Resort has been offering luxury camping experiences since opening its doors in 2019 and wanted to ensure that their gift recipients had a little something to unwrap this holiday season.

Black Tree Resort Black Tree Resort Tent 1

"We wanted to solve for two issues. First, more and more people are looking to gift experiences due to supply shortages and shipping concerns. And secondly, purchasing gift certificates for loved ones can sometimes feel like cheating. While you're gifting something, you know they will appreciate, the element of surprise and delight are taken out of the equation. We knew Black Tree Resort was an obvious solution for both issues." says Black Tree Resort Founder, Nabil Saweeres.

In addition to offering the gift of a luxury camping experience in the Colorado Rockies, Saweeres says he wanted to ensure families had something to unwrap under the tree. "I'm a dad of two young boys and I've seen first-hand what opening a gift certificate feels like. They are thankful, but it lets the air out of the gift opening tradition when they end up with a piece of paper or an email. We wanted families to have something to physically unwrap. We wanted to make sure there was excitement around opening their gift and a feeling of anticipation about their upcoming stay."

When buying "Experience the Love Gift Box," the gift giver will choose from Black Tree Resort's best-selling hooded sweatshirts, baseball caps, beanie caps, and Bronco, the beloved stuffed animal bear to customize their gift box. The gift giver will have the option of selecting the boxed items and length of stay (up to four adults or a family of 5 per tent). In addition, gift givers benefit from 2021 pricing as Black Tree is raising their rates for 2022.

Visit www.blacktreeresort.com/book-now and there are three "Experience the Love" options to choose from:

1) $1450 (a value of up to $1720) for a 2-night stay plus 4 Gifts

2) $2175 (a value of up to $2600) for a 3-night stay plus 6 Gifts

3) $2900 (a value of up to $3495) for a 4-night stay plus 6 Gifts, and 2 handcrafted cocktails or 2 beers per night.

Black Tree Resort gifted stays are redeemable from May through October of each season with no black out dates (based on availability.) Boxes will be sent USPS Priority Mail to recipients. Each kraft-colored box is beautifully wrapped without any logos or markings to identify the gift. The "Experience the Love" gift box offer will close on December 15, 2021.

"We are in the hospitality industry, and we wanted to put the same love we give our guests during their stay into the gift-giving experience." says Nabil.

A stay at Black Tree Resort offers each guest their private escape under the stars. A white canvas tent houses two queen size beds complete with high thread count sheets, warm wool Pendleton blankets, a wood-burning stove, and solar-powered indoor and outdoor lighting. Outside each tent, guests enjoy private amenities including: a furnished deck, a picnic table where gourmet meals are delivered, and a fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs where s'mores and warm cookies are delivered nightly. Each tent receives a golf cart to enjoy the property and a private bathroom to clean up after a day of hiking, horseback riding, white water rafting, and UTVing, are just some of the local adventures.

ABOUT BLACK TREE RESORT

Black Tree is a luxury outdoor resort that crafts customized and comfortable camping adventures for active families, groups, and couples who want to reconnect with what's most important. We curate your ideal luxury camping experience with modern conveniences and ease. For more information, please visit www.blacktreeresort.com.

Media Contact:

Nada Jones

917-609-4168

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Tree Resort