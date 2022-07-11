Black Tree Resort Earns Best Glamping Spot in Colorado Three Years in a Row

USA Today 10Best Names Black Tree Resort a 2022 Winner

LAKE GEORGE, Colo., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Tree Resort is a winner in the 2022 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest for Best Glamping Spot.

In addition to earning a spot for the Best Glamping Spot in the country, Black Tree Resort is once again voted number one Best Glamping Spot in Colorado for the third year in a row. https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-glamping-spot-2022/ .

Nominees are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties.

10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. The core of the site's uniqueness is its team of local travel experts: a well-traveled and well-educated group who are not only experts in their fields - and their cities - but discriminating in their tastes.

ABOUT BLACK TREE RESORT

Black Tree is a luxury outdoor resort that crafts customized and comfortable camping adventures for active families, groups, and couples who want to reconnect with what's most important. We curate your ideal luxury camping experience with modern conveniences and ease.

Black Tree offers guests a private escape under the stars. A canvas tent houses two queen-size beds complete with high thread count sheets, warm wool Pendleton blankets, a wood-burning stove, and solar-powered indoor and outdoor lighting. Outside each tent, guests enjoy private amenities including a furnished deck, a picnic table where gourmet meals are delivered, and a fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs where s'mores are delivered nightly. Each tent receives a golf cart to enjoy the property and a private bathroom to clean up after a day of hiking, horseback riding, white water rafting, UTVing, and other local adventures. For more information, please visit www.blacktreeresort.com.

Media Contact

Nada Jones

917-609-4168

[email protected]

