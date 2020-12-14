Black Voters March & Caravan To The Polls For First Day Of Early Voting
Organizers are determined to turnout a record number of voters for the Georgia Senate runoff elections
Dec 14, 2020, 06:12 ET
ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to bring awareness to the start of early voting, Black and Brown voters in cities across Georgia are joining the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples' Agenda, the Transformative Justice Coalition, Rainbow PUSH Coalition, and community organizers for John Lewis "Good Trouble" Marches and Votercades. The festive celebrations of voting rights will lead voters to the polls for early voting for the U.S. Senate runoffs and Public Service Commission race on Jan 5, 2021. Marches are planned in Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Gainesville, Savannah, Lilburn, Austell, and Dekalb County. (updated list of all cities at votingrightsalliance.org)
VARIOUS CITIES WILL STREAM LIVE VIA: https://www.facebook.com/TJC.DC
UPDATED SCHEDULE FOR MARCHES/VOTERCADES:
CITY: Austell
TIME: 11:00 AM
STARTING LOCATION: South Cobb Recreation Center
875 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
CONTACT: Sharon J.Hill 678.900.2405/Dr. Ben Williams 770.876.2070
CITY: DeKalb County
TIME: 11:00 AM
STARTING LOCATION: Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center
3181 Rainbow Dr, Decatur, GA 30034
CONTACT: Juliana Njoku (404) 687-2731
CITY: Augusta
TIME: 11:00 AM
CONTACT: Gayla Keese [email protected] 706-414-6515
STARTING LOCATION: Lucy C. Laney Memorial Stadium Football Stadium
1339 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901
CITY: Lilburn
TIME: 12:30 PM
STARTING LOCATION: Salem Missionary Baptist Church
4700 Church St NW, Lilburn, GA 30048
CONTACT: James Bruin (770) 598-2220
CITY: Athens
TIME: 1:30 PM
STARTING LOCATION: Hill Chapel Baptist Church
1692 W. Hancock Ave. Athens, GA 30606
CONTACT: Tonja Roberts (910) 777-5955
CITY: Atlanta
TIME: 2:00 PM
STARTING LOCATION: Historic Westside Village-Walmart Parking lot (Next to Chic-fil-A)
835 MLK Jr. Dr., NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
CONTACT: Dr. Karen McCrae [email protected]/(910) 777-5955
CITY: Columbus
TIME: 2:00 PM
STARTING LOCATION: St James CME Church
380 Northstar, Columbus, GA 31907
CONTACT: Jane Wilson (706) 289-4281
CITY: Gainesville
TIME: 3:00 PM
STARTING LOCATION: St John Baptist Church
741 E. E. Butler Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30501
CONTACT: Glencie Rhedrick (980) 202-9866
CITY: McDonough
TIME: 3:00 PM
STARTING LOCATION: McDonough Square
5 Griffin Street, McDonough, GA 30253
CONTACT: Jessica Barker (256) 640-2483
CITY: Savannah
TIME: 3:00 PM
STARTING LOCATION: Conner's Temple Baptist Church
509 W Gwinnett St. Savannah, GA
CONTACT: Carry (CJ) Smith [email protected] (423) 619-7712
The John Lewis March and Caravan is designed to capture the Spirit of the Late Congressman's legacy of getting into "Good Trouble." There will be subsequent Marches held during the month to continue to bring attention to the urgent need for voters to finish the job they started by voting. To view an updated schedule of Marches/Votercades visit votingrightsalliance.org.
About the Peoples Agenda
The Georgia Coalition for the Peoples' Agenda is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization performing year-round voter registration, education and mobilization in Black communities throughout Georgia. The organization has headquarters in Atlanta and offices in Athens, Albany, Macon, Augusta, LaGrange and Savannah. To donate or volunteer visit www.thepeoplesagenda.org.
About TJC
Founded by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the united states and abroad.
About Rainbow PUSH
The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international membership organization fighting for social change.
Contact: Edrea Davis – 770.961.6200
[email protected]
Diane Larche: 404.273.3227
[email protected]
SOURCE Georgia Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda; Transformative Justice Coalition