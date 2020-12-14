Black Voters March & Caravan To The Polls For First Day Of Early Voting

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to bring awareness to the start of early voting, Black and Brown voters in cities across Georgia are joining the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples' Agenda, the Transformative Justice Coalition, Rainbow PUSH Coalition, and community organizers for John Lewis "Good Trouble" Marches and Votercades. The festive celebrations of voting rights will lead voters to the polls for early voting for the U.S. Senate runoffs and Public Service Commission race on Jan 5, 2021. Marches are planned in Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Gainesville, Savannah, Lilburn, Austell, and Dekalb County. ﻿(updated list of all cities at votingrightsalliance.org)

VARIOUS CITIES WILL STREAM LIVE VIA : https://www.facebook.com/TJC.DC

﻿UPDATED SCHEDULE FOR MARCHES/VOTERCADES:

CITY: Austell

TIME: 11:00 AM

STARTING LOCATION: South Cobb Recreation Center

875 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

CONTACT: Sharon J.Hill 678.900.2405/Dr. Ben Williams 770.876.2070

CITY: DeKalb County

TIME: 11:00 AM

STARTING LOCATION: Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center

3181 Rainbow Dr, Decatur, GA 30034

CONTACT: Juliana Njoku (404) 687-2731

CITY: Augusta

TIME: 11:00 AM

CONTACT: Gayla Keese [email protected] 706-414-6515

STARTING LOCATION: Lucy C. Laney Memorial Stadium Football Stadium

1339 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901

CITY: Lilburn

TIME: 12:30 PM

STARTING LOCATION: Salem Missionary Baptist Church

4700 Church St NW, Lilburn, GA 30048

CONTACT: James Bruin (770) 598-2220

CITY: Athens

TIME: 1:30 PM

STARTING LOCATION: Hill Chapel Baptist Church

1692 W. Hancock Ave. Athens, GA 30606

CONTACT: Tonja Roberts (910) 777-5955

CITY: Atlanta

TIME: 2:00 PM

STARTING LOCATION: Historic Westside Village-Walmart Parking lot (Next to Chic-fil-A)

835 MLK Jr. Dr., NW, Atlanta, GA 30314

CONTACT: Dr. Karen McCrae [email protected]/(910) 777-5955

CITY: Columbus

TIME: 2:00 PM

STARTING LOCATION: St James CME Church

380 Northstar, Columbus, GA 31907

CONTACT: Jane Wilson (706) 289-4281

CITY: Gainesville

TIME: 3:00 PM

STARTING LOCATION: St John Baptist Church

741 E. E. Butler Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30501

CONTACT: Glencie Rhedrick (980) 202-9866

CITY: McDonough

TIME: 3:00 PM

STARTING LOCATION: McDonough Square

5 Griffin Street, McDonough, GA 30253

CONTACT: Jessica Barker (256) 640-2483

CITY: Savannah

TIME: 3:00 PM

STARTING LOCATION: Conner's Temple Baptist Church

509 W Gwinnett St. Savannah, GA

CONTACT: Carry (CJ) Smith [email protected] (423) 619-7712

The John Lewis March and Caravan is designed to capture the Spirit of the Late Congressman's legacy of getting into "Good Trouble." There will be subsequent Marches held during the month to continue to bring attention to the urgent need for voters to finish the job they started by voting. To view an updated schedule of Marches/Votercades visit votingrightsalliance.org.

About the Peoples Agenda

The Georgia Coalition for the Peoples' Agenda is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization performing year-round voter registration, education and mobilization in Black communities throughout Georgia. The organization has headquarters in Atlanta and offices in Athens, Albany, Macon, Augusta, LaGrange and Savannah. To donate or volunteer visit www.thepeoplesagenda.org.

About TJC

Founded by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the united states and abroad.

About Rainbow PUSH

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international membership organization fighting for social change.

Contact: Edrea Davis – 770.961.6200

[email protected]

Diane Larche: 404.273.3227

[email protected]

SOURCE Georgia Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda; Transformative Justice Coalition

