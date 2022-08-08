Black Wolf Nation Partners with Push The Envelope PR

Men's skin & hair-care brand, Black Wolf Nation has doubled its strategic business efforts by joining forces with Push The Envelope PR.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast growing, high-performance, solution-focused men's skincare brand, Black Wolf Nation, has announced a public relations partnership with bi-coastal PR agency, Push The Envelope PR to elevate brand awareness, expand retail partnerships, and increase sales growth.

In 2018, brothers, Sam and Alex Lewkowict launched Black Wolf Nation, a high- quality, affordable skincare line, specifically formulated for the daily needs and concerns of men. Since its launch, the brand has received increased consumer demand, and as a result, has expanded its product line into personalized hair care and body care. Alongside product expansion, Black Wolf Nation is now available for purchase at top retailers, including Amazon, CVS, Urban Outfitters, with additional big box retail partnerships to follow later this year.

"With this partnership between PTE and Black Wolf, we are excited to build our brand, expand our awareness and work to bring more men into The Black Wolf Nation," shares Sam Lewkowict, co-founder of Black Wolf Nation.

With a powerhouse of talented publicists that actively scale brands utilizing vast industry knowledge, the expertise of creative storytelling, and competitive brand positioning, PTE PR will support Black Wolf's journey in heightening brand awareness by connecting consumers to the brand, driving excitement, and placing Black Wolf ahead of competitors in relevant and crucial industry discussions.

"Black Wolf Nation fulfills a gap need within the men's skin, hair, and body care market. As a PR agency, our team is ecstatic to strategically represent a brand that breaks barriers and provides consumers with easy and affordable access to solution-focused products catered to the daily needs of men," shares Christie Corso from Push The Envelope PR.

Push The Envelope PR will collaborate with Black Wolf Nation to capture key messaging and brand voice to successfully leverage the brand's extensive product line, two founders, and major retail partnerships across all national media verticals including digital, print, and broadcast.

About Black Wolf Nation:

In a confusing world with too many different brands and even more confusing products, Black Wolf makes simple, solution focused products for problems that real men suffer with.

Black Wolf makes the best skincare and grooming products for high-performance men. Our goal is to get every guy in the world to stop using 5-in-1 body wash, and to start taking their grooming seriously…but not TOO seriously. We provide an approachable masculine option in a sea of brands and products that speak more to females or skincare experts than to most men. For more information, please visit: http://www.blackwolfnation.com/www.blackwolfnation.com // @blackwolfnation

About Push The Envelope PR:

Push the Envelope PR is a full-service boutique PR agency representing a thoughtfully curated collection of beauty, grooming, fashion, and lifestyle brands. Since 2006, the agency's creative strategies, industry tools, and strong media relationships have launched, elevated and scaled brands of all sizes. Utilizing a multi-tier approach that spans across communication strategy & positioning, media relations, influencer marketing, strategic partnerships, and events, PTE PR places brands at the forefront of media exposure with unmatched levels of consistency and results. For more information, please visit: www.pushtheenvelopepr.com // @pushtheenvelopepr

Press Contact:

Push The Envelope PR

Christie Corso

732.534.5132

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Wolf Nation