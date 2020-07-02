Black Woman-Owned Marketplace Launches Kickstarter to Foster Black Economic Growth

Launching in August 2020, HellaBlack (HB) offers consumers a one-stop-shop to find gifts, fashion, kids apparel, beauty products, and so much more from Black businesses. Black business owners can breakthrough oversaturated online marketplaces and market directly to Black consumers by pooling advertising dollars with other businesses on the platform and advertise at a larger scale. "I grew up in a family of entrepreneurs and witnessed firsthand the obstacles small business owners face," says Love-leigh Trimiew, founder of HB. I took all those experiences and built a technology-first platform that makes it easy for Black people to find businesses that reflect our own communities." HB is committed to giving back a percentage of their company's earnings to charitable Black causes, and to remain an active participant towards social justice through economic empowerment.

HellaBlack is undertaking supplemental fundraising efforts in advance of its launch that offers like-minded enthusiasts the opportunity to support the dream and be a part of a real-life transformational economic shift whose primary focus is to build Black wealth. Contribute to the Kickstarter campaign HERE . To learn more about investing, how to become a HB vendor or join our waitlist, visit HellaBlack.com.

ABOUT HELLABLACK

Social E-Commerce, Empowering Black-Owned Small Businesses, and Culture-Conscious Consumers. HellaBlack.com is a community-curated, online marketplace for Black-owned enthusiasts and brands. HB's mission is to create a one-stop destination to find quality Black-owned products with a focus on and appreciation for sought-after brands and products from around Africa and the Black diaspora. Shop HellaBlack to find an array of niche product lines and classic staples, or become a seller and expose your brand visibility to thousands of consumers looking for Black-owned products. Shopping Black in turn supports Black families, employees, and other business owners—all things that build economic strength and celebrate the richness of Black culture.

SOURCE HellaBlack

Related Links

https://www.hellablack.com

