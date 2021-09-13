Black Women Leaders Partner with AAVREP to Help Effort in Opposition of Governor Newsom Recall

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Key California leaders including elected officials and celebrities, are among notable Black women who have joined the African American Voter Registration, Education and Participation Project (AAVREP) in a statewide effort to encourage women to vote "No" on the Sept. 14 Recall of Governor Gavin Newsom.

Governor Gavin Newsom and Senator Sydney Kamlager | Photo Credit: Leroy Hamilton, African American Voter Registration, Education and Participation Project

U.S. Representatives Karen Bass and Barbara Lee, California State Senator Sydney Kamlager, Assemblymembers Autumn Burke, Mia Bonta and Dr. Akilah Weber, Board of Equalization Member Malia Cohen, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, and Mayors Emma Sharif, Tasha Cerda and Lula Davis-Holmes and Councilmember Yasmine Imani McMorrin along with and actors Tiffany Haddish and Wendy Raquel Robinson have committed to work with AAVREP in its recently-launched civic engagement program aimed at stopping the Right Wing Recall attempt of Governor Gavin Newsom.

"Every day I fight to make sure California gets its fair share from D.C. and that the values of democracy are upheld across the world. Well, right here at home, democracy is under threat," explained Bass in an advertisement for AAVREP. "Extremists are trying to remove our government leaders through the Recall system in a Sept. 14 election. They're upset that in November 2020, we won. Those of us who believe in democracy and civil rights prevailed."

The addition of such high profile and powerful Black women further strengthens AAVREP's expanded statewide field program focused on engaging, educating, organizing and mobilizing Black voters to vote "No" on Sept. 14. The field campaign is actively reaching out to voters in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, Oakland and East San Francisco.

Women will play a critical role in the Sept. 14 Recall election. In a recent poll conducted by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California, 62 percent of likely women voters say they approve of the job Gov. Newsom is doing while only 43 percent of the state's men approve. In the same poll, 66 percent of women said they are against the Recall.

"This is not a joke," Haddish shared in an AAVREP video. "We've got to vote and vote 'No' on this crazy Recall by Sept. 14 – by mail or in person. We've come too far to turn back now."



AAVREP is one of the largest organized efforts to register African American and urban voters in the country. For more than 20 years, AAVREP has registered more than 400,000 voters and regularly mobilized nearly 375,000 households via telephone and door-to-door canvassing. AAVREP focuses on highlighting the importance of the African American vote utilizing culturally competent education and outreach strategies.

