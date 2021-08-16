Black Women's Health Imperative Launches "Take The Shot for the WIN" Vaccination Awareness Campaign with the Women's National Basketball Players Association and National Council of Negro Women, Inc.

"Throughout the pandemic, the disparities in health, economic, and social outcomes have been especially stark for Black women and their families. The Delta variant has made vaccination critical," said Linda Goler Blount, President and CEO of the Black Women's Health Imperative. "Take The Shot for the WIN will take us one step further in reaching Black women so that they're not only empowered to educate their families, friends, and communities about the COVID-19 vaccines, but will add the voices of strong influencers and role models, as partners, to bolster their efforts."

"I n Black and brown communities, women play a big role in the health decisions for their children, elder parents, their partners, and themselves. As we have seen recently, the women of The W have pretty powerful voices and they can help mobilize our communities. It made sense, then, for our fully "vaxxed" membership to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine education and form a mighty trifecta with BWHI and NCNW to launch the Take The Shot for the WIN campaign!", said Terri Carmichael Jackson, WNBPA Executive Director.

Johnnetta Betsch Cole, Ph.D., Chair and Seventh President of NCNW, stated, "When spider webs unite, they can even tie up a lion. In the spirit of that African proverb, NCNW is partnering with Black Women's Health Imperative and the Women's National Basketball Players Association to encourage Black women and their families to Take The Shot for the WIN."

The organizations first announced the partnership during the "Healthy Dose" virtual conversation on 8/10/21, during BWHI's Anniversary Week, featuring: Lisa Leslie, Former WNBA Player, 3x MVP, and 4x Olympic Gold Medalist; Jessica "Dr. Jess" Clemons, MD, Board-Certified Psychiatrist; Contessa Metcalfe, MD, MSPH, Owner, Acute Face MD, Cast Member-"Married to Medicine", Bravo TV; Elizabeth Williams, Current WNBA Player- Atlanta Dream, WNBPA Secretary; Johnnetta Betsch Cole, Ph.D., NCNW; Terri Carmichael Jackson, Executive Director, WNBPA, and Angela Rye, Esq. Principal and CEO, IMPACT Strategies, as Moderator.

BWHI is proud to support this critical partnership and outreach, particularly around a key health issue impacting Black women and their families. Building awareness of vaccinations is a significant priority for all three partners.

About the Black Women's Health Imperative:

Founded 38 years ago, Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) is the only national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our nation's 21 million Black women and girls – physically, emotionally, and financially. The core mission is advancing health equity and social justice for Black women, across the lifespan, through policy, advocacy, education, research, and leadership development. For more information, please visit www.bwhi.org.

About the National Council of Negro Women, Inc.:

National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) is a Washington, D.C. based charitable organization making a difference in the lives of women, children, and families through a four-pronged strategy that emphasizes entrepreneurship, health equity, STEAM education, and civic engagement. Founded 85 years ago, NCNW has 300 community and campus-based sections and thirty-two national affiliates representing more than two million women and men. For more information, please visit www.ncnw.org

About the Women's National Basketball Players Association:

Established in 1998, the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) is the first of its kind and longest running union for women athletes. The purpose of the WNBPA is to protect the rights of players and assist them in achieving their full potential on and off the court. The members of the WNBPA are phenomenal and accomplished athletes. The union members play in the WNBA; and many play for and represent this country in World Championships and the Olympic Games. In order to make a living in the sport, they play in leagues overseas, too. For more information, please visit www.wnbpa.com.

