Blackacre's Dan Brozost a National Law Journal Elite Boutique Trailblazer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Brozost, founder of boutique real estate law firm Blackacre LLP , was named today among National Law Journal's list of "Elite Boutique Trailblazers."

In the journal's special issue , Brozost was praised for pioneering a unique fixed fee business model with respect to his commercial real estate practice. After Brozost formed Blackacre, the fixed fee model attracted appreciative clients and fueled the firm's rapid growth.

"The traditional law firm model is antiquated and designed to work for attorneys, not clients," Brozost told the National Law Journal. "So in early 2017, I decided to leave my prior firm and start a new shop. And every single one of my clients followed me."

Blackacre LLP only practices real estate law, a practice area which Brozost said lends itself more to the flat fee model because much of the work has a defined scope. In barely a year's time, Blackacre's client list has grown to include well-known clients like Guitar Center and Veggie Grill. Los Angeles real estate developer The Luzzatto Company, Inc. relied on Blackacre to shepherd their lease of a 79,000 square-foot building to The Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine, which will house a cancer clinic and research laboratories under the direction of University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine.

National Law Journal says the Trailblazers list was designed to "spotlight those making a big difference," and describes those chosen for the honor as having "shown a deep passion and perseverance in pursuit of their mission, having achieved remarkable successes along the way."

Blackacre LLP represents clients on a wide variety of real estate transactions, including real property acquisitions and dispositions, leases, brokerage matters, property management matters and financing. Clients include national and regional restaurants and retailers, real estate brokerages, investment funds and trusts, developers, syndicators and high net worth individuals. To learn more, visit Blackacre Law .

